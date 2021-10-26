President Guarantees On-Time Salaries This Week, Evaluates Finances: “Cruise has hit a hole no club has reached” | cruise

The observation of the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, is the same when he took over the club in May 2020, when he was elected for the first time.

– Pay at least one sheet, which is open – said the president at the time.

October 2021, and Fox’s big problem remains lack of resources. For the Cruzeiro leader, in an exclusive interview with Globo, there is no doubt:

The Cruise arrived in a hole that no club has reached

Since 2019, the financial crisis has resulted in the loss of Cruzeiro’s investment capacity, departure of athletes (who could bring resources to the club), reduction in staff, exponential increase in labor lawsuits of course, debt growth, today again approaching R$ 1 billion.

In recent weeks, wage delays have prompted players and officials to announce an extreme measure: stoppage of work until payment of outstanding salaries. Part of the employees in the administrative area remains on strike. But Sérgio Rodrigues promises to clear the debts this week.

– Today, practically, we are going to reach a scenario where we practically equalized (the salaries of) employees, Toca I, Toca II. We are focusing on administrative club now. Athletes, now, in 2021, this week, are going to catch up too. Images are ok already. So, we equalized all the images together with salaries that were ok. There were some open competitions in image and CLT that this week we are going to finalize.

Sérgio Rodrigues was asked where the resources came from. He preferred not to give details, but said he will release them.

– We’ll publicize it. It depends on how much is confirmed, how much we will be able to raise, but the priority is always to keep salaries up to date, it is priority number one today. Cruzeiro owes R$9 million, considering our management. What was left behind by our administration is not included in this calculation.

If I’m in the president’s chair and I sign, the responsibility has to be mine. When we arrived, we were much more late than we were today – Sérgio Rodrigues

The scarcity of resources in Cruzeiro accounts is also caused by judicial blockades.

– We’ve already spent 20 days straight with account blocking. It’s complicated. We had almost R$ 10 million in blockades from managements prior to ours, which would be more than enough to keep our salaries up to date.

The lack of resources is also added to the failure on the field. Cruzeiro is very close to competing, for the third year in a row, in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Something unprecedented among the big clubs in the country.

– Ah, sports performance? It’s your management, but if you had the money to do it, it would certainly be done differently – Sérgio Santos Rodrigues

Staying in Series B has a strong impact on accounts. In addition to lesser sponsorships, as well as the small exposure, Cruzeiro fails to earn millions in television rights, according to Sérgio Rodrigues.

Just getting the TV right, there’s a loss of at least R$50 million

Despite the financial difficulty, according to the director, Cruzeiro has managed to make important payments since last year and deals with voluminous resources. The main one was with the Attorney General of the National Treasury. Sérgio Rodrigues points out as another important point of his management the payment of debts with FIFA.

– From FIFA, there were several, right. Just from punishments that we had and didn’t have, which we paid in full, only then it was almost R$ 40 million.

Specialist in sports business, Globo journalist Rodrigo Capelo analyzes that there was a deterioration in Cruzeiro numbers presented in the balance sheet for the first half of 2021.

– The balance sheet shows some very negative signs. For starters, in the debt that ended the year 2020 at R$900 million, rounding off, and increased in the first half of 2021. At the end of June, there was R$960 million in debt.

Economist and sports management and finance consultant, César Grafietti, sees restructuring work at Cruzeiro, but the effects are still far from being accounted for.

– You can say that the club is restructuring, but it is far from something that is acceptable for the club to resume an effective recovery path there.

Journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho also assesses the situation of Cruzeiro within the sporting sphere. For him, the president has not yet managed to solve the crisis he inherited.

– Cruzeiro cannot get Brazil used to the fact that “there was a big club in the city”. “There is a big club in town.” There is a big club in Brazil. There is a big club in South America and around the world. But Cruzeiro has to remind the world of that. The crisis started before Sergio Rodrigues, but he was elected with the proposal to solve the crisis. And he hasn’t solved it so far.

For Cruzeiro, the path is the implementation of the Football Anonymous Society (SAF). In December, the club intends to transform itself into a club-company. But the arrival of the investor is still missing, to inject resources into Fox.

– It is not the solution for Brazilian football, but it is undoubtedly none of the means it has to raise money in the fastest and safest way for investors today, because the big problem is how investors are going to put money into Cruzeiro. And then we fight a lot for that to happen – said the leader.

Economist César Grafietti points out some of the benefits of implementing the club-company.