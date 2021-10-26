prices continue to fall and the market situation is ‘complicated’

The physical live cattle market registered lower prices this Monday, 25th. According to the analyst at Safras & Mercado, Fernando Henrique Iglesias, slaughterhouses continue to seek negotiations at lower price levels. “Declining wholesales corroborate this picture, which tends to increase pressure on prices. The feedlot does not have many alternatives at this time, as the attempts to withhold supply collide with the high cost of maintaining the animals in the feedlots. Added to this, the incidence of rainfall in the Center-South of the country is another obstacle, making management difficult”, pointed out Iglesias.

In relation to China, the Brazilian government continues to seek to advance in negotiations to finally unlock the self-embargo that is so damaging to the livestock market. “However, it is necessary to read between the lines: China seems very interested in renegotiating import contracts and possibly directing part of its demand to pork consumption in a year marked by a very aggressive drop in pork prices in the local market ”, said Iglesias.

With this, in São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 264 in the term modality. In Goiânia (GO), the at sign had a price of R$ 245. In Dourados (MS), the at sign was indicated at R$ 266. In Cuiabá, the at sign was indicated at R$ 252. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices a R$ 251 at sign.

Wholesale

The wholesale market returns to lower prices at the beginning of the week. The trend is for the movement to continue in the short term. Even the entry of wages into the economy may not motivate a price reaction given the complicated scenario. The rear quarter is still priced at R$20.50 per kilo.

The forequarter was quoted at R$ 13.50 per kilo, a drop of R$ 0.50. Rear quarter was priced at R$13.25 per kilo, down R$0.55.