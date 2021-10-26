Priest asks for Libertadores and Mundial titles during mass

Father Tiago Pedroso Romancini, from Nossa Senhora da Piedade Parish, in Altinópolis, interior of São Paulo, made an unusual request during a mass. The priest asked for the title “of the Libertadores and Mundial” to Palmeiras.

The request took place yesterday and was broadcast live on social networks. Toward the end of the mass, James made an analogy with the team of the heart to pass on the teachings to the faithful.

“Is there a lot of Palmeirense at Mass today? I see some… I’m going to make a very nice request to Jesus now, even to explain today’s gospel. I’ll say: Lord, may I see Palmeiras champion of Libertadores in November and, then the Worlds, because in 1951 I wasn’t born yet, so I haven’t seen it. I ask to see it now,” he said.

“Look what a beautiful request for Jesus. Now all that’s left is to do, the most difficult thing,” he added.

The passage had repercussions on social networks, especially among Palmeiras fans. O UOL he tried to contact the Nossa Senhora da Piedade Parish, but was not answered.

Palmeiras and Flamengo decide the Libertadores in Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 27th. The winner will compete in the Club World Cup between December 9th and 19th, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.