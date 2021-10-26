Priest asks for “Palmeiras champion of the Libertadores and world” during mass in Altinópolis | soccer

Father Tiago Pedroso Romancini, 35, from Nossa Senhora da Piedade Parish, in Altinópolis, SP, about 360km from the capital, decided to use the didactics acquired in his years as a history teacher and his love for Palmeiras to make the sermon of the mass of the last Sunday lighter and that would be well assimilated by the faithful. The priest from Palmeira used the fans’ obsession with the Libertadores title and, consequently, the FIFA World Cup, to show the importance of a biblical message.

The passage was about a blind man healed by Jesus Christ who said “that I may see.” The priest then recalled that the Palmeirenses present at the event could see the title in the final against Flamengo, on November 27, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay. And, of course, the coveted world title.

– I’m going to make a very nice request to Jesus now, even to explain today’s gospel. Sir, may I see Palmeiras champion of the Libertadores and then of the Worlds in November, because in 1951 I wasn’t born yet, so I didn’t see it. I ask to see it now – said the priest (watch the video).

In a phone conversation with the ge, Father Tiago explained that the idea was to make people better understand the message given at mass.

– It was a resource to make people understand the reading of the day, I didn’t even think it would give that much impact. The reading was Jesus doing the healing of a blind man, who manifests himself saying: “I see”. I explained by saying that we can see the good things we have, family, work, life, even in this context of negativity. I like football, I took advantage of the fact that it is in a context that people can be in this expectation – he explained.

However, the priest recalled that it was a joke and that he does not usually ask in his prayers for conquests for his heart club.

– I’m from Palmeira, the Libertadores final is an important event, thinking about my life story, I was obsessed with football, today I learned to relativize. It’s not because you lose that we’re going to be sad, life goes on. As a teenager, I watched it on TV, I didn’t have the opportunity to go to a stadium, it was an adult. But imagine asking God for a title? The Palmeirense priest asks, the Corinthians, the Flamengo?! [risos] So, you have to know that the fans are apart from religion – he said.

The religious, who likes and follows the sport, said that he sees Flamengo as the favorite for the title, but as the decision is in a single match, Palmeiras can take advantage of a detail to earn their third Copa Libertadores.