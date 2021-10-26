Princess Mako from Japan marries commoner and leaves imperial family

Princess Mako, niece of Emperor Naruhito, from Japan, married a commoner on Tuesday (26), and no longer belongs to the royal family. Information is from g1.

Without special ceremony, the union of Mako and Kei Komuro took place at 11:00 am (23:00 pm on Monday, Brasília time), and had only the signature of an official marriage registration.

The same document also confirmed that Mako no longer belongs to the imperial family, and is now renamed Mako Komuro. In addition to not having a party, the princess also gave up the dowry she would receive for leaving the title, equivalent to more than R$ 5 million.

At a press conference after the wedding, Mako apologized for any problems his marriage might have caused, and said he understood that people had different opinions on the matter.

The groom also apologized, said he loves the ex-princess and would support her for life. Their marriage became the target of protests and led Komuro to leave the country and postpone the celebration.

It all started on account of the groom’s mother, who had received a loan of 4 million yen (about R$ 200,000) from an ex-fiancé, used to finance her son’s studies, and would have returned the money.

Komuro’s mother said she believed the amount had been a gift, and her son offered to settle her doubt, but it was not enough to calm the mood of public opinion, which began to reject Mako and Komuro’s marriage, citing that a member of the imperial family should maintain an immaculate reputation.

After they are married, the couple will move to the United States, where Komuro moved to live after leaving Japan.

