Princess Mako from Japan marries commoner and officially leaves the royal family

Princess Mako of Japan married her commoner college boyfriend Kei Komuro in a moderate ceremony, formally marking her departure from the royal family.

The couple filed their registration at the local office around 10 am local time on Tuesday (26), according to the Casa Imperial Agency, renouncing the pomp and circumstance that is usual for most royal weddings.

The newlyweds are expected to move to New York City, where Komuro works at a law firm.

Mako, who turned 30 over the weekend, announced his engagement to Komuro four years ago. But their union has been plagued by years of controversy, public disapproval and tabloid frenzy over a financial scandal involving Komuro’s mother.

In an effort to appease a disapproving public, Mako refused a one-time payment of one million dollars from the government, to which she was entitled as a royal.

As the emperor’s niece, Mako was not aligned with the throne – Japan’s all-male succession law prevents that from happening. And, under Japanese law, female members of the royal house must renounce their titles and leave the palace if they choose to marry a commoner.

Mako, who will no longer be known as a princess, is not the first woman to leave the Japanese royal family. The last royalty to do this was her aunt Sayako, the only daughter of Emperor Akihito, when she married city planner Yoshiki Kuroda in 2005.

The couple planned to get married in 2018, but the wedding was postponed. The imperial family said the delay was due to “lack of preparation”, but others suspect it was due to reports that Komuro’s mother failed to pay the $36,000 she borrowed from her ex-fiancé.

Komuro disputed the bill, even releasing a 28-page statement earlier this year, saying his mother believed the money was a gift and that he would pay to settle the dispute. But tabloid gossip had already spread to dissect every aspect of her family and her life.

Some Japanese do not consider a single parent’s child worthy of a princess; some media reports even painted him as an untrustworthy prospector.

The years of speculation and slander affected Mako. Earlier this month, the palace reported that she suffers from a complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The princess “feels pessimistic and finds it difficult to be happy because of the persistent fear that her life will be destroyed,” Princess Mako’s psychiatrist Tsuyoshi Akiyama, director of NTT Medical Center Tokyo, told media at the Imperial Household Agency.

Komuro left Japan to study law in New York in 2018 and only returned in September for marriage. He arrived in Japan with long hair pulled back in a ponytail, which set off the media frenzy.

Tabloids have posted photos of the 30-year-old Komuro’s ponytail from every angle, with some comparing it to a samurai’s upper knot. On social media, some tweeted in support of her new look, while others said it wasn’t suitable for a real bride’s groom. Komuro cut his ponytail before Tuesday’s wedding.

A quiet life after the real exit

Princess Mako and Komuro’s withdrawal from the royal spotlight is being compared to another famous couple – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Markle’s engagement to Britain’s Prince Harry sparked controversy when it was first announced in November 2017. Some believed that a biracial, divorced American actress had no place in the British royal family.

Over time, British tabloid coverage of the couple became so toxic that Harry issued a statement in November 2016 condemning the “wave of harassment” Meghan had to endure. Eventually, the couple abandoned ship, leaving the British royal family in January 2020.

But while Princess Mako’s “dramatic” departure from the royal family is something comparable to “Megxit” — the term for the British couple’s departure — the similarities end there, said Ken Ruoff, director of the Center for Japanese Studies at State University. Portland.

“The members of the British royal family grew up among great wealth. They also spend a lot of time raising money directly for various charitable causes, so find out how it works. So when Harry and Meghan came to the States, telling a lot of stories about the royal family, they managed to earn millions and millions of dollars, all while striving for causes that made them feel good,” said Ruoff.

“I would say that there is almost no way Mako and her future husband will behave like this after they get married. In fact, I think what’s going to happen is they’re just going to disappear.”