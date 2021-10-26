Princess Mako marries college friend and loses royal title | From them

Reproduction/Instagram @cofrereal Princess Mako and Kei Komuro have been engaged since 2017

After giving up the princess title and paying $1 million dollars, Mako marries her sweetheart and former college classmate, Kei Komuro. After years of press harassment for the groom’s humble origins, the couple decided on a simple, low-key ceremony in October. In a press interview. Mako said that all this exposure made her suffer great fear, stress and sadness. “Kei is irreplaceable for me. For us, marriage is a necessary choice to live while enjoying our hearts,” she said.

Together since 2012, they met on a study trip and Kei Komuro’s humble origins were enough for the Japanese press to seek any and all possible information about the princess’s suitor. When they announced their engagement in 2017, news emerged two months later that Kei Komuro and his mother owed a large amount of money. This was enough for part of the population to declare themselves against marriage. The couple postponed the ceremony, claiming that it was too early and the two still thought they were too immature to marry, and in 2018, Komuro moved to New York, where he studied law.

Back for the wedding this year, Kei Komuro was not well received by the Japanese media and society, especially for his choice of casual clothes and wearing a ponytail as a hairstyle. There was at least one protest on the wedding day, where some people carried posters with the phrases “Protect our home” and “The imperial family is the soul of Japan”.

Komuro, who cut his ponytail before the wedding, vowed to protect and support his wife. “I love Mako,” he said. “I want to spend the only life I have with someone I love.” The couple are expected to move to the United States, where Komuro works as a lawyer, and the trip will yield Mako’s first passport application. The move yielded comparisons to British royalty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, giving the newlyweds the nickname “Harry and Meghan of Japan”.