Princess Mako of Japan Marries Commoner and Leaves Imperial Family | World

Princess Mako, niece of Emperor Naruhito, of Japan, officially left the royal family this Tuesday (26), when celebrating her wedding to the commoner Kei Komuro.

Without any special ceremony or pomp, the union was defined only by signing the official registration of the marriage, around 11:00 (23:00 pm on Monday, Brasília time).

In addition to confirming that the two become husband and wife legally, the document also defined Mako’s separation from the imperial family. She is now called Mako Komuro.

In addition to not having a party, the princess also gave up the money she would receive for leaving the title, a dowry equivalent to more than R$5 million.

After signing, the bride and groom held a press conference at a hotel in Tokyo.

Princess Mako of Japan and Kei Komuro announce their engagement on September 3, 2017 — Photo: Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool/AFP

The union, which was celebrated by the Japanese when the couple announced their engagement in 2017 and their initial intention to marry in 2018, became the target of protests, even leading Komuro to leave the country and postpone the celebration.

This happened when it was discovered that the groom’s mother, who is a widow, had received a loan of 4 million yen (about R$200,000) from a former fiance, used to finance her son’s studies, and did not return the loan. money.

The princess’s mother-in-law claimed that she believed the amount had been a gift, and Komuro offered to pay the debt, but the damage to the family’s image was already done. Much of public opinion has turned against the young man’s relationship with a member of the imperial family, who is supposed to maintain an immaculate reputation.

To ease the pressure, the fiance moved to New York, where he continued his studies and works as a lawyer. After the wedding, Mako will move to the United States, and will also work as a lawyer in the city.

Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko wave alongside their daughter, Princess Mako, in photo dated January 2, 2018 — Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP

The two, who are 30 years old, met at university while studying law ten years ago.

While Komuro was in New York, Mako remained in Japan, and they went three years without seeing each other in person. Recently, when the wedding date was announced, the Imperial House agency reported that the princess was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the massive media coverage of her.

Kei Komuro, fiance of Princess Mako of Japan, on arrival at Narita airport, Chiba prefecture, in photo of September 27 — Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP

The reunion happened only last month, when the groom finally returned to the wedding. With longer hair and wearing a small ponytail, he was once again the target of numerous criticisms – and he soon cut the strands.

As a woman, Mako did not belong in the line of succession to the imperial throne, which in Japan can only be occupied by men. Below her uncle, the current Emperor Naruhito – who has only one female daughter, Princess Aiko – are Mako’s father, Prince Akishino, and his younger brother, 14-year-old Hisahito.

Before her, the last woman to leave the imperial family to marry a commoner was her aunt, former princess Sayako, brother of Naruhito, who in 2005 married Yoshiki Kuroda.