Princess Mako of Japan marries commoner and leaves royal family after years of controversy – International

TOKYO – The Japanese Princess mako, niece of emperor Naruhito, married this Tuesday, 26, with the boyfriend she met at the university, the commoner Kei Komuro, in a discreet ceremony after years of controversy.

In the Japanese imperial family, women cannot ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne and lose their title when they marry a commoner. Still, Mako said she was determined to build a happy life with her husband, whom she called “irreplaceable” after a tumultuous engagement.

For the first time in the history of Japan after the war, the 30-year-old princess and her fiance, of the same age – and a lawyer in a company in the United States -, were married without the traditional ritual.

The Japanese throne can only be inherited by men in the family. The children of women who marry commoners are excluded from the line of succession.

There have been debates about a change in the rules, including a government panel raised the issue, but the path is hampered by strong opposition from traditionalists, who reject the possibility of a woman on the throne.

At a press conference with her husband, marked by an unusual candor for Japan’s royal family, Mako said her marriage to Komuro had been inevitable despite widespread opposition to him.

Mako — who now carries the Komuro surname — was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) earlier this year, after an engagement plagued by a financial scandal, intense media scrutiny and a three-year separation from her fiance .

“Kei is irreplaceable. Our marriage is a necessary step for us to protect our hearts,” said Mako.

“I love Mako,” her husband said, before adding that “from now on I want to be with the love of my life.”

Since announcing their engagement in 2017, the couple became the favorite target of the tabloids, which highlighted the financial difficulties of the plebeian family of Komuro.

She said that “incorrect” reporting about her new husband had caused her “great fear, stress and sadness.”

“The stream of arbitrary criticism of Kei’s actions, as well as one-sided speculation that ignored my feelings, made the falsehoods somehow seem reality and turned into an unprovoked story that spreads,” she added.

The two were married in the morning after an official from the Imperial Domestic Agency (IHA), who runs the family’s life, submitted paperwork to a local office recording the marriage.

Royal weddings usually involve a series of formal ceremonies and a celebration, but the two have renounced all rituals and even refused the $1.3 million normally given to women who leave the family.

During the press conference, Komuro pledged to protect and support Mako.

“I love Mako. I want to spend the only life I have with the one I love,” he declared.

“Your feelings never wavered”

The two announced their engagement in 2017 at a press conference, where the exchanged smiles won the nation’s hearts. But things soon turned sour as tabloids reported on a financial scandal involving Komuro’s mother, prompting the press to turn against him.

The marriage was postponed and he left Japan to study law in New York in 2018, keeping in touch with Mako only through the internet. They finally got together this month.

Images shown by television channels showed the princess leaving the imperial residence of Akasaka. With a bunch of flowers in his hands, Mako said goodbye with a bow from his parents and the press, as well as a hug for his sister.

Komuro, dressed in a dark suit and tie, bowed briefly to the film crews gathered outside his house as he left in the morning, saying nothing. His casual behavior when returning to Japan in September, including a ponytail that was clipped before the wedding, caused a frenzy among tabloid reporters.

Many speculate that the couple plans to move to the U.S, which provoked some comparisons with another royal couple also under heavy media pressure: the prince Harry from England and his wife Meghan Markle.

It is not clear whether the former Princess Mako will work in the country, although she is more than qualified. She studied Art and Cultural Heritage at Tokyo International Christian University, where she met Komuro, and spent a year in Edinburgh. He also holds a Masters degree from the University of Leicester (UK).

In a statement, Mako’s parents acknowledged the opposition the marriage had faced. “But your feelings never once wavered,” they said.

financial dispute

Just months after the two announced their engagement, tabloids reported a financial dispute between Komuro’s mother and her former fiance, with the man complaining that mother and son had failed to pay a debt of about $35,000.

The dispute, still unresolved, caused a scandal in Japan, where impeccable behavior is expected from members of the imperial family.

So much press attention sparked post-traumatic stress disorder in Mako, the imperial agency recently admitted.

The scandal spread to the mainstream media after the Imperial House Agency failed to provide a clear explanation. Komuro said during the press conference that he had offered a deal and was working towards a solution, after issuing a 24-page statement on the matter earlier this year.

About a hundred people gathered in a Tokyo park to protest the wedding. Public opinion polls show that the Japanese people are divided.

A survey by the newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun shows that half of respondents approve of marriage, while 33% say they are against it.

“There are a number of alleged problems involving Kei Komuro and his mother,” said 44-year-old protester Kei Kubota. “However, they forced this marriage without giving us any explanation.”

Analysts say the problem is that the imperial family is so idealized that people don’t think the slightest sign of trouble involving money or politics should touch them.

In a statement issued after the press conference, Mako said she was distressed by one of the questions that had associated her marriage with the word “scandal.”

“What I would like is just to lead a peaceful life,” she said. /AFP and REUTERS