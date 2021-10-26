Problems found in Switch Online Plus N64 emulator • Eurogamer.pt

Nintendo Switch Online Plus is finally available and players who subscribe to Nintendo’s online service expansion can access 9 Nintendo 64 classics.

Among the games chosen for the initial shipment is the classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, a memorable game that many will surely love to play again or even play for the first time.

The arrival of the classics also makes it possible to draw comparisons with the original versions and with other re-releases, such as the ones that Nintendo performed in the Virtual Console of Wii or Wii, something that was done with Ocarina of Time and which is revealing big differences in the image and the question the emulation solution chosen by Nintendo.

As you can see in the comparison below, shared by John Linneman of Digital Foundry, the version available on the NSO+ is very different from the original version because despite the sharpness of the image, the fog that adds a lot of atmosphere to the scene has completely disappeared.

Looks like there are fog and transparency issues with the Switch emulation solution (which seems to be based on the 3D All Stars emulator). Looks like it doesn?t quite work well with all games yet. Not great. https://t.co/wxpYk1ADH2 — John Linneman (@dark1x) October 26, 2021

“It appears that there are issues with fog and transparencies in Switch’s emulation solution (which appears to be based on the All Stars 3D emulator),” writes Linneman in reaction to the comparative images.

“It still doesn’t seem to work well with every game. Not good.”

In addition to the image comparison, you can see a video that presents the three versions in motion and another reaction that is not favorable to the emulation solution chosen by Nintendo for the service.

It’s so unpolished compared to what they offered 15 years ago! How does it look worse now? It’s just plain unacceptablehttps://t.co/CnhjUO5WO0 — Rotten Chocolate (@RottenChocochip) October 26, 2021