Project that limits ICMS on fuels advances in Assembly of Mines – Economy

The Financial and Budget Inspection Commission (FFO) of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG) approved, in a meeting this Monday (10/25), a favorable opinion of the 1st round of the project that restricts the incidence of the Tax on Circulation-Related Operations of Goods and on Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS) on operations with fuels and lubricants in the State.

With Bill (PL) 1478/20, authored by Deputy Bruno Engler (PRTB), the ICMS would be charged only on marketing and industrialization carried out by refineries, and would not be levied on retail outlets for the final consumer.

With approval, the proposal can now be voted on by the Plenary in the 1st round.

The approved opinion explains that the ICMS calculation basis is the Average Weighted Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF), which is updated every two weeks through an agreement of the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz).

This price includes all production, distribution and marketing costs, in addition to the values ​​added at each stage of product circulation, as well as the federal taxes levied, which are the Social Integration Program/Contribution for Social Security Financing (PIS/ Cofins), the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide) and the ICMS itself.

“The project under analysis proposes the exclusion of taxes and value added in the later stages of the tax calculation basis. The PMPF would no longer be used, and the amount charged by the refinery, deducted from the federal taxes levied would be adopted as the basis for calculating the ICMS”, says the opinion of rapporteur Ulysses Gomes (PT).

According to information from Petrobras, collected for the preparation of the opinion, the price of gasoline at the refinery for the state of Minas Gerais is R$2.106 and the average price is R$6.05. For S10 diesel, the price at the refinery is R$2,645 and the average price is R$4.711. The price of cooking gas in a 13 kg cylinder at the refinery is R$ 47.48 and the average price is R$ 95.20.

New methodology



Faced with such large differences, the project proposes, according to the opinion, a new methodology for the calculation base, which excludes from its composition the portions that make up the calculation base of all products subject to ICMS. In addition, the values ​​added by subsequent operations, collected through tax substitution, would be excluded.

“The form of calculating the ICMS on fuels considers values, in most cases, above the average market price, through the PMPF. The project seeks to find a solution to the problem in our State, reducing the tax calculation base and, consequently, its tax burden on internal fuel operations”, the opinion also says.

The rapporteur also argued that the system proposed by the project, in addition to simplifying the fuel taxation process, contributes to reducing the price of products, which will somehow compensate for part of the revenue losses with increased consumption.

Another form of compensation would be for the growth of the Minas Gerais economy, which should attract new investments, considering that fuel represents a significant value in its costs.

“With this, new jobs will be created and, as a consequence, there will be an increase in the general consumption of other products subject to ICMS, which will generate an increase in revenue for the State”, concludes Ulysses Gomes, in his opinion.

