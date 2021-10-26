Promoter says US GP was “4 Super Bowls equivalent event”

The US GP weekend was attended by around 400,000 people (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

If there was any doubt about the success of Formula 1 in the United States, the questions fell to the ground after what happened at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend. The event that marked the return of the Worlds to Austin after a year of absence due to the pandemic brought together a total audience of around 400,000 people in the three days of the event. Far beyond the competition itself, the US GP brought together big stars, idols of sport, music and showbiz and completely involved the fan who was present at the racecourse.

Bobby Epstein, CEO of the Circuit of the Americas and promoter of the US GP, called the success of this weekend’s event resounding and compared it to another major annual event in the sport: the NFL, the billion dollar football league’s title decision. American. The Super Bowl is usually played in February and also involves huge numbers.

“It’s a historic event,” said the businessman in an interview published by the local newspaper Statesman.

Circuit of the Americas packed to host the US F1 GP (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

“I mean, this is the equivalent of four Super Bowls, and we did it all in one weekend. The economic impact of that, the attention it attracts around the world… I mean, we have six hours of global coverage for over 100 million people. This is a wonderful commercial for our community”, said the director.

After the reopening of the gates in this still pandemic era due to Covid-19, never has an event brought so many people together as the US GP this weekend. Even track invasion, something unthinkable in this period of almost two years, happened after the race in Austin.

The success of Formula 1 with the public over the weekend contrasts with the end of Liberty Media’s current contract with Circuito das Américas. But for Epstein, there is no possibility of renewing a new agreement, although there is an important obstacle.

“We’re not talking about whether we’ll come back here next year, but how it’s going to be a long-term deal. There is only one obstacle, and that is the rate,” he said.

“They have a product that a lot of people want. They know that they have a huge economic impact wherever they go and demand a very high price for it. You have a lot of suitors, and that makes it all the more difficult. And there aren’t many events like this,” said the US GP promoter.

According to Epstein, the Formula 1 weekend could inject around US$900 million (or R$5 million) into local and state economies. The promoter of the US GP reinforced: “It is a very significant impact”.

Finally, the CEO of the Circuit of the Americas was asked if he had been labeled insane for having built a circuit a decade ago in a city known for its music, but with no tradition in motor sport.

“I’m sure they called us a lot of things at the time. We knew we had the right city for that. We had a lot of confidence in Austin and our community and how welcoming that would be. We made a unique design in terms of the circuit itself to build it for both racing and entertainment. The fans who come back every year love the races and they love the event,” concluded Bobby Epstein.