PSG: Pochettino counts ‘problem’ in the locker room for electing Messi as the Golden Ball: ‘Neymar and Mbappé questioned’

Mauricio Pochettino revealed his support for Messi to win the Ballon d’Or and was ‘charged’ by the PSG forward duo

With one of the most starred casts in Europe, the PSG there are many players who would easily be eligible for the prize. Gold ball. And the subject has even been generating some “controversies” in the French club’s locker rooms.

PSG Technician, Mauricio Pochettino revealed that he had a “problem” in the locker rooms after saying that Lionel Messi he deserved to win the prize. That’s because the attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, in a good mood, they charged the Argentine for the choice.

“I had a problem saying Messi should win it [Bola de Ouro]. Then Neymar and Kylian questioned me why they didn’t. yes it was in the locker room [risos]”, began by saying, in an interview with “Deportes Cuatro”.

“In any case, it would be good for any PSG player to win, but Leo deserves it,” he added.

In relation to Neymar, Pochettino was all praise for his shirt 10, who returned to the field for PSG this past Sunday (24), for the super classic french against Marseille Olympics, that ended in a tie at 0 to 0.

“We are satisfied with Neymar’s game, he sacrificed a lot for the team. He didn’t play after his return from Brazil. We are very happy with his effort, his commitment and that’s where a good performance will come,” he concluded.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappé are among the 30 Golden Ball finalists, award organized by the French magazine “France Football”. However, only one of them will win the dispute.