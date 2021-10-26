Queen Elizabeth appears for the first time after rest

Queen Elizabeth II resumed her official appointments as the UK’s monarch after being told to rest — and sparking speculation in the British press about her state of health.

At the age of 95, Elizabeth participated in an online welcome meeting with the ambassadors of South Korea and Switzerland, according to the Reuters agency and published by the official royal account.

The head of state was smiling and wearing a yellow dress in what was her first public appearance since the 19th.

Today, the Queen received two Ambassadors in audience via a video link from Windsor Castle. There are over 170 Ambassadors and High Commissioners based in London and each will have an audience with the Queen shortly after taking office. British Royal Family Official Account

Last week, the Queen spent the night in a hospital and, according to a statement, had an appointment for “preliminary investigations.” The secrecy of the royal palace raised doubts about the state of health of the monarch, who kept an agenda of meetings.

Before, she even canceled her trip to Northern Ireland on the advice of doctors.

Elizabeth looks forward to meeting world leaders at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) next week in Scotland. Her presence is taken for granted.

*With information from Reuters and AFP agencies