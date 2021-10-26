Queen Elizabeth will lose a reign on November 30th

On the verge of abandoning the monarchy, Barbados has, for the first time, an elected president. Last week, Dame Sandra Mason, 72, was elected in a joint session of the Chamber of the Assembly and the Senate of the Caribbean country.











© Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Dame Sandra Mason to replace Queen Elizabeth in Barbados





Dame, the country’s current governor general, will take the new oath on November 30, the 55th anniversary of Barbados’ independence from Britain. According to the CNN, from this date, it will replace the Queen Elizabeth as head of state in the process of becoming a republic. The move to leave the Commonwealth, the group of nations that make up the Commonwealth, had already been announced last year.

In an interview with Sky News, Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the election for president was a “seminal moment”. “We have just elected from among us a woman who is unique and passionately Barbadian, does not intend to be anything else [e] reflects the values ​​of who we are,” he said.

Dame Sandra Mason has worked as a teacher, magistrate, ambassador in Venezuela, Chile, Colombia and Brazil. According to her official biography, she was the first female judge on the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Barbados and served as Registrar of the Supreme Court until 2005. In 2018, she was appointed by the Queen as Governor General.

“With such a remarkable career, Dame Sandra is also interested in reading, playing scrabble, watch cricket and travel. However, her greatest achievement was being the mother of her son Matthew, who is also a lawyer,” according to her biography.

The country, a former British colony, announced plans to become a republic in 2020. Barbados’ independence from Britain took place in 1966.

“Having gained independence more than half a century ago, our country can have no doubts about its capacity for self-government. The time has come to completely leave our colonial past behind,” Dame said in a speech written by the prime minister.

“Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state. This is the final declaration of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving,” said the country’s new president.

Despite the change, Queen Elizabeth is still head of state for 15 other sovereign countries that were previously under British rule, including Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Before Barbados, Mauritius was the last country to replace the head of state, in 1992.