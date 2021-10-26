Realme closes a partnership with Havan and starts offering products in physical stores in Brazil

Chinese smartphone maker Realme announced, on Monday (25), the signing of a partnership with the chain of stores Havan for the official marketing of the brand’s products in the Brazilian territory.

According to Realme, the brand’s smartphones, smart watches and headphones will be able to be found in the 165 stores of the Havan chain, present in 20 states in Brazil. Purchases can also be made through the retailer’s e-commerce.