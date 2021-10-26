Realme closes a partnership with Havan and starts offering products in physical stores in Brazil

Chinese smartphone maker Realme announced, on Monday (25), the signing of a partnership with the chain of stores Havan for the official marketing of the brand’s products in the Brazilian territory.
According to Realme, the brand’s smartphones, smart watches and headphones will be able to be found in the 165 stores of the Havan chain, present in 20 states in Brazil. Purchases can also be made through the retailer’s e-commerce.
Realme’s arrival in physical stores seeks to serve consumers who prefer to shop in person and means a new step in the expansion strategy of its channels and towards the goal of becoming one of the country’s leading smartphone brands in the coming years.
“We know that the physical channel is essential because we Brazilians like to see a product, be able to touch it, evaluate its design. Entering this market in partnership with Havan gives us the certainty that the customer who chooses to purchase offline will have an excellent service and a great experience,” stated the sales manager at Realme Brasil, Marcelo Sato.
Among the brand’s devices that can be found are the recently launched GT Master Edition, the company’s first mid-range flagship available in the Brazilian market, smartphones from the 7 Series (7 and 7 Pro), C Series (C25) and 8 families. Series (8 Pro and 8 5G), the Watch S smart watch and the Buds Q and Buds Air Pro headphones.
See below for the official prices of the products Realme at Havan stores:
So, did you like the news? Do you want to visit one of the stores to see the products up close? Tell us in the comments below!