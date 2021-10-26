Record ignores image rest and scale actors from Genesis to Kings · TV News

The Genesis actors won’t have much time to rest the image on Record. Edir Macedo’s station confirmed new names for the cast of Reis, a biblical soap opera that debuts in 2022. Among those chosen are Fernando Pavão, Caetano O’Maihlan, Rafael Gevú and Branca Messina – seen in the story currently shown on TV.

The plot will recycle a good part of the Genesis cast, which had around 400 actors in its seven phases. O TV news he had already anticipated the name of O’Maihlan, who lived Bachir in the stage played by Abraão (Zécarlos Machado).

The station has publicized the actors of Reis on social networks. Before, Record had already announced Pâmela Tomé, who gave life to Liba in Genesis, Dudu Pelizzari, Daniel Blanco, Thais Pacholeck, Bruno Suzano, Silvia Pfeifer and Giselle Tigre.

According to columnist Zean Bravo, from the Extra newspaper, Giovanni Dopico, from Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras (2019), is also confirmed. The unpublished serial still has Igor Cotrim and Vinicius Redd in the cast.

Voice of God in the seven phases of Genesis, Flávio Galvão renewed his contract with Record for another two years and is quoted for the soap opera. “I’ll probably make Kings,” said the interpreter to TV news.

Dani Gutto, who played Isaac as a child, is another tipped for a role in the new biblical novel. The child actor signed a one-year bond with the broadcaster.

Inspired by stories such as Kings, Chronicles, Proverbs, Song of Solomon, Ecclesiastes and Psalms, Record’s new serial will have several seasons. The production will have few cores and parallel wefts, with a standard footprint.

Reis will address the transition from Israel’s form of government, before ruled by judges and later by the monarchy. The plot will quickly show the last two judges, Eli and Samuel, follow with the first kings, Saul and David, and then come the story of Solomon and all the others.