Recorder at Globoplay, Verdades Secretas also does well on open TV · TV News

The debut of Verdades Secretas 2 on Globoplay boosted the ratings of the first season on open TV. The four chapters aired between October 18th and 22nd scored 15.0 points, the best weekly average of the rerun. In streaming, the release of the first ten episodes of the sequence set records.

According to the TV news anticipated, Verdades Secretas 2 had 1,988,342 hours of consumption only on Thursday (21) — the best result in VoD (video on demand) since the debut of Globoplay, in 2015.

The record number of hours consumed, added to the increase in new subscriptions, also boosted the viewing of the first season, originally shown on TV in 2015 and which is all available in streaming to be seen in full. It is Globoplay’s second most watched product on Monday (25), only behind the new episodes of the plot.

On open TV, Verdades Secretas also had its best Friday last week. The chapter aired after Globo Repórter scored 14.3 points of average and was tuned by 30.8% of televisions turned on during its broadcasting time, from 23:24 to 12:11.

See below the hearings for Friday, October 22, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.6 good morning SP 7,8 Good morning Brazil 7.2 More you 6.1 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 5.9 SP1 8.7 Globe Sports 9.4 Newspaper Today 9.0 Afternoon Session: Greek Wedding 2 8.7 The clone 11.7 Workout 13.1 in the times of the emperor 15.8 SP2 19.4 grab hold 21.0 National Newspaper 23.8 Empire 26.5 Globo reporter 19.5 secret truths 14.3 Globo Newspaper 9.2 conversation with bial 6,7 Owl 1: The Interview 5.2 Owl 2: Whirlpool 4.1 how will it be 4.1 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.4 Morning General Balance 1.9 Morning General Balance (location) 2.7 Speak Brazil 2.9 Nowadays 3.8 JR 24h (morning) 4.0 General balance 6.8 Proof of love 6.5 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 4.6 City Alert 6.6 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 5.3 Journal of Record 9.8 Genesis 13.8 when you call the heart 8.6 The Farm 13 9.1 Top Chef 3 4,5 JR 24h (dawn) 2.8 Speaks, I hear you 1,2 Religious 0.4

Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.9 First Impact 3,4 Come here 2.4 Good Morning & Co. 3.5 Chest Award Coupon 2.9 gossiping 3,4 Family Cases 3.9 indomitable heart 6.2 I give you life 5.9 SBT Brazil 4.7 Angel’s face 4.2 Chest Award Coupon 4.0 The usurper 3.0 Million Show 3.9 Telethon Band 4.1 Operation Mosque 2.1 Reporter Connection 1.6 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 1.5 The Big Bang Theory 1.5

Source: Broadcasters