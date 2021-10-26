Recorder at Globoplay, Verdades Secretas also does well on open TV · TV News

by

The debut of Verdades Secretas 2 on Globoplay boosted the ratings of the first season on open TV. The four chapters aired between October 18th and 22nd scored 15.0 points, the best weekly average of the rerun. In streaming, the release of the first ten episodes of the sequence set records.

According to the TV news anticipated, Verdades Secretas 2 had 1,988,342 hours of consumption only on Thursday (21) — the best result in VoD (video on demand) since the debut of Globoplay, in 2015.

The record number of hours consumed, added to the increase in new subscriptions, also boosted the viewing of the first season, originally shown on TV in 2015 and which is all available in streaming to be seen in full. It is Globoplay’s second most watched product on Monday (25), only behind the new episodes of the plot.

On open TV, Verdades Secretas also had its best Friday last week. The chapter aired after Globo Repórter scored 14.3 points of average and was tuned by 30.8% of televisions turned on during its broadcasting time, from 23:24 to 12:11.

See below the hearings for Friday, October 22, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.6
good morning SP7,8
Good morning Brazil7.2
More you6.1
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes5.9
SP18.7
Globe Sports9.4
Newspaper Today9.0
Afternoon Session: Greek Wedding 28.7
The clone11.7
Workout13.1
in the times of the emperor15.8
SP219.4
grab hold21.0
National Newspaper23.8
Empire26.5
Globo reporter19.5
secret truths14.3
Globo Newspaper9.2
conversation with bial6,7
Owl 1: The Interview5.2
Owl 2: Whirlpool4.1
how will it be4.1
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.4
Morning General Balance1.9
Morning General Balance (location)2.7
Speak Brazil2.9
Nowadays3.8
JR 24h (morning)4.0
General balance6.8
Proof of love6.5
JR 24h (afternoon 1)4.6
City Alert6.6
JR 24h (afternoon 2)5.3
Journal of Record9.8
Genesis13.8
when you call the heart8.6
The Farm 139.1
Top Chef 34,5
JR 24h (dawn)2.8
Speaks, I hear you1,2
Religious0.4
Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.9
First Impact3,4
Come here2.4
Good Morning & Co.3.5
Chest Award Coupon2.9
gossiping3,4
Family Cases3.9
indomitable heart6.2
I give you life5.9
SBT Brazil4.7
Angel’s face4.2
Chest Award Coupon4.0
The usurper3.0
Million Show3.9
Telethon Band4.1
Operation Mosque2.1
Reporter Connection1.6
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)1.5
The Big Bang Theory1.5

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP