Red Bull attributes victory to Verstappen’s “phenomenal performance” in the US

Red Bull celebrated with Verstappen’s victory and Pérez’s 3rd place in the US GP (Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

F1: VERSTAPPEN HOLDS HAMILTON IN THE ARM, WINS US, STEPS TO TITLE | Paddock GP 262

In a remarkable season, Red Bull achieved another feat that seemed very difficult this 2021 as it fights fiercely for the two titles in dispute in Formula 1. hybrid, had Max Verstappen as pole-position on Saturday and, a day later, the Dutchman won in Austin thanks to the Taurus strategy with the pit-stop and, according to Christian Horner, also to the “phenomenal driving” of the 24-year-old.

Since 2014, it was only the second time in nine races that Mercedes has not won — Kimi Räikkönen, then at Ferrari, triumphed in 2018. As of last weekend, no car other than Toto Wolff’s team had started in the position of honor from the grid.

ANALYSIS

Max Verstappen shone over the weekend of the US F1 GP (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

In Horner’s view, the tactical knot in defining the timing of the first stop for Verstappen was critical to the race sequence. Max made his pit-stop on lap 10, had his medium tires switched to the hard ones and had a little more free track time, while Lewis Hamilton stopped to put on hard tires three laps later.

“I think we were faster on the medium tyre, and Max could see that Lewis was slipping a lot and we were in danger of overheating our tires because we got stuck. So we decided to take a chance and get some clean air ahead of us. Of course, this would put pressure on us at the end of the race”, stressed the manager during a press conference right after the race.

“As Mercedes took a long time, we were able to force them to switch on the first stint by bringing ‘Czech’ [Pérez] also. But, of course, they managed to make that stint a lot longer, and that gave them a tire with an eight-lap advantage at the end of the race,” he recalled.

At that point, while Red Bull called in Verstappen to make the second pit-stop on lap 29, Mercedes stretched the second stint to its fullest and only brought Hamilton back to the pits on lap 37. From then on, it was a real catfight. and mouse in the final laps. The seven-time champion, for having hard tires in a much better condition, dawned with chances to overtake his rival and take the victory in Austin.

But Horner called Verstappen’s tire management “crucial in the final five laps” and lauded his driver’s journey to the top of the podium in Texas with “phenomenal performance”. “It’s a big win for us on a circuit where, obviously, Lewis and Mercedes were very strong in the hybrid era,” celebrated the Red Bull boss.

However, in addition to all the drama itself with Hamilton approaching the final laps of the US GP, Horner was stressed by two stragglers, one of them being a member of Red Bull’s pilot program, AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda.

“It is very difficult to carry out your strategy with the latecomers. We lost a lot of time behind Yuki, and then falling behind Mick Schumacher was costly in the final laps. I thought it would cost the victory because he held Max through an entire sector. But luckily we caught the DRS zone on the straight, and that gave Max some breathing room in turn 1. But it certainly contributed to the stress on the pit-wall,” added Horner, who breathed a sigh of relief at the final flag. which led Red Bull to only win the US F1 GP for the second time.