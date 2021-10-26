Referee explains in summary why he expelled Inter and Corinthians players after confusion

Patrick, from Internacional, and Xavier, from Corinthians, received red cards in the match

In the match summary, referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo explained why he sent off the midfielder Patrick, of International, and the steering wheel Xavier, of Corinthians, after confusion between the teams during the tie 2-2 last Sunday, in Beira-Rio, for the Brazilian Championship.

According to the judge, the athlete from Alvinegro was the first to receive the red card, while the player from Colorado was sent to the shower as a result.

“At 49 of the second half, I kicked out athlete number 39 João Vitor Xavier de Almeida, from the SC Corinthians team, for having pushed the chest of athlete number 10, Mr. Taison Barcellos Freda, from SC Internacional, with the use of excessive force,” wrote Arleu.

“Continuingly, athlete number 88, Mr. Patrick Bezerra do Nascimento, from SC Internacional team, pushes with excessive force the face of athlete number 34, Mr. Raul Gustavo Pereira Bicalho, from SC Corinthians team, and was also expelled directly,” he added.

In the document, the referee also stated that Patrick and Xavier “continued to offend each other, being restrained by their teammates”.

With the expulsion, “Pantera Negra” does not face São Paulo, next Sunday, in Morumbi.

Inter and Corinthians players discuss during game for Brasileirão Pablo Nunes/Photo Premium/Gazeta Press

Xavier, in turn, won’t catch Chapecoense, on Monday, at Neo Química Arena.