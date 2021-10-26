Remote sensing reveals details of Olmeca archaeological site in Mexico

An aerial survey using remote sensing of a large region in Mexico revealed hundreds of Mesoamerican ceremonial centers, including a large installation at a site important to ancient Olmec culture, known for its colossal sculptures of stone heads.







06/2021 Takeshi Inomata/Disclosure via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

The remote-sensing method, called Lidar, located 478 ceremonial centers in areas that were inhabited by ancient Olmec and Mayan cultures roughly between 1100 and 400 BC, researchers announced Monday. The study was the largest survey involving ancient Mesoamerica, covering the entire State of Tabasco, southern Veracruz and areas of Chiapas, Campeche and Oaxaca.

A large ceremonial center was sighted at the Olmec site formerly called San Lorenzo, located in Veracruz on the plains near the Gulf of Mexico, and which peaked between 1400 and 1000 BC. The Olmecs represented the oldest great Mesoamerican civilization and are believed to have influenced later cultures, including the Maya.

University of Arizona archaeologist Takeshi Inomata, who led the study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, said the Lidar detected a large, rectangular ceremonial space underground that was previously unknown in San Lorenzo.

The site is about 1,000 meters long and 275 meters wide, with 20 platforms around its edges, slightly elevated over the perimeter. The purpose of the installation is unclear, but it is believed that it may have been a plaza where large numbers of people gathered for some types of ceremonies, while the platforms around the plaza may have been residences, Inomata said.