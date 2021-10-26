Renan announces he will ask for the indictment of Heinze, ruling senator of the CPI | Covid’s CPI

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Covid’s CPI rapporteur, announced during the session this Tuesday (26) that he will ask for the indictment of senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS), who is also a member of the commission.

With this, the list of requests for indictment, which appears in the final report to be voted on this Tuesday, now has 79 people and two companies.

“For the way in which, despite the warnings, Senator Heinze relapsed here every day, presenting false studies, soon denied by science, and the way he incited the crime at all times, I wanted in this last session, to give yours a gift Your Excellency will be the 81st first nominee of this CPI,” said Renan.

The request for Heinze to be included in the list of the final report was made by Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE).

Vieira presented the request when Heinze presented an alternative vote to that of senator Renan Calheiros, rapporteur of the CPI.

In the “parallel” document, Heinze attacked the CPI, saying that the commission committed “obvious abuses”, and defended ineffective remedies – behavior that Heinze exhibited over the six months of the collegiate’s work.

Heinze pins senators at Covid’s CPI: ‘Renan Calheiros’ assistants’

Heinze also raised doubts about the origin of the new coronavirus and said the CPI ignored evidence that the proliferation of Covid-19 could be associated with an alleged “biological terrorism”. This and other studies pointed out by the senator in his report, already considered wrong by science, led to the request for indictment of Heinze.

“A petition to the rapporteur for the indictment of Senator Luis Carlos Heinze for the same criminal offenses against other parliamentarians, who, in the same way, repeatedly disseminate false news that impact on life. Senator Luis Carlos Heinze is a respected man, what he says has repercussions in people’s lives. These data that the senator repeats are false. But, unfortunately, the voter will understand that it is true, because they are opening the internet and they are seeing it. This CPI had the courage to ask for the indictment of the president, of the leader of the government, cannot turn a blind eye,” justified Vieira in his request to the rapporteur.

Data presented by Heinze to Covid’s CPI are false, says Alessandro Vieira