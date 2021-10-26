Renan defends banning Bolsonaro from social networks, which the CPI must approve

BRASILIA — Covid’s CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), defends the banning of Jair Bolsonaro from social networks and wants to include in his final report the submission of an injunction to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) requesting that the president Republic is excluded from these platforms. For Calheiros, the president’s situation only gets worse and “in daylight”. The lawsuit against the president, which must be approved by the CPI, will be addressed to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the fake news inquiry in court.

— We are putting in the report the worsening situation in Bolsonaro. It relapses all the time. We are going to send an injunction to the STF asking for the banning of Bolsonaro from the networks. It is a necessary measure – Renan Calheiros told Globo.

For the senator, with this behavior, Bolsonaro “complicates” the situation of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, responsible for analyzing most of the commission’s accusations against the President of the Republic.

— He only aggravates the Attorney General’s circumstances, only exposes him at all times, That investigation was transparent, in the light of day, Society followed the evidence. Just to give you an idea, there are more than 200 audios (by Bolsonaro) defending chloroquine,” added Calheiros.

The vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), is the author of the request asking that Bolsonaro not only be excluded from the networks, but also wants him to retract the statements he made associating the vaccine against Covid with contamination by the HIV.

The rapporteur stated that he will accept to include in the report at least nine names suggested by Rodrigues.

According to the senator, the rapporteur has already agreed to request the indictment, among others, of Hélio Angotti Neto, secretary of Science, Technology and Innovation at the Ministry of Health, indicted for the crime of spreading epidemics; Amilton Gomes de Paulo, Reverend Amilton, who would have participated in an attempt to broker the purchase of a vaccine, indicated for the crime of embezzlement; and retired lieutenant colonel Helcio Bruno, president of Instituto Força Brasil, who facilitated a meeting between representatives of the Davati company and the then executive secretary of the ministry, colonel Elcio Franco.