Renan says he’s going to propose banning Bolsonaro from social media

The rapporteur of Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), argues that the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is banned from social media. The idea is to include in its final report, to be voted on this Tuesday, 26, a request for precautionary measure in this regard, to be forwarded to the Federal Court of Justice (STF).

In a live broadcast on social networks, last Thursday, 21, Bolsonaro distorted information and said that official reports from the UK government indicated that people vaccinated with two doses against Covid-19 they are developing AIDS “much faster than expected”. Bolsonaro’s statements generated a reaction from the medical and political class.

“Bolsonaro relapses every day, he insists on committing the same crimes. Do not change. Just because the CPI is on its way to the final stretch, he thinks he’s going to talk to himself again on social media. This last statement, about vaccines and AIDS, aggravates his circumstances even more,” Renan told Estadão. “I will make a hard record in the CPI report and we are, additionally, filing a precautionary action with the STF to ban him from the networks”, he added, noting that this request still depends on the approval of his peers.

The G-7, the majority group of Covid’s CPI, has a meeting scheduled for this Monday night, at the house of the commission’s president, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), in an attempt to analyze the latest changes in the final report. Renan’s opinion will also increase the number of indictees, from 66 to at least 74 people.

