Renê, from Flamengo, studies going to court against xenophobia on social networks – 10/25/2021

Amid the defeat by Fluminense (3-1), on Saturday, at Maracanã, Flamengo’s left-back Renê was the target of xenophobic attacks by fans on social networks. It was not unheard of, on the contrary. The player studies the possibility of going to justice.

Through his press office, the athlete replied to the blog that “he deeply regrets knowing that there are still ‘people’ promoting this type of attitude and thinking supported by the anonymity of the internet”. He analyzes the latest events and does not rule out taking action in the future, should the situation repeat itself or worsen.

Offenses on social media to left-back Renê, from Flamengo, after the defeat by Fluminense Image: Reproduction

“This is a violation of Renê’s rights, it depends on his willingness to take legal action. As well as collaborating with other athletes who needed support, we are here to help with whatever he wants. The difficulty in these hate crimes is identifying the offender. players know they can count on us,” Flamengo’s legal vice president, Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches, told the blog.

It was not the first time that Renê suffered from attacks of this kind. After the loss to Emelec, in 2019, in the Copa Libertadores, the player born in Piauí was called “paraíba” in social networks. His performance in Fla-Flu was the trigger for new cowardly attacks to happen on Saturday.

Law No. 9,459 classifies xenophobia as a crime. The penalty of imprisonment is from one to three years. On other occasions, the player’s wife spoke out against xenophobic reactions directed at Renê. The left-back arrived at Flamengo in 2017, hired from Sport. Born in the city of Picos (PI), he has played 196 games for the Rio de Janeiro club and scored six goals.

