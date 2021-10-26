Resident Evil arrives with skins, emotes and cosmetic items

Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine from Resident Evil are available at the battle royale shop at epic Games with skins and cosmetic items. As part of the event Fortnite Nightmares 2021, the Fortnite released the characters of the franchise, which can be purchased individually for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Image: Disclosure/EpicGames

Themed items can be purchased in the “Team STARS” and “Team STARS Gear” packages for 2,300 and 1,300 V-Bucks, respectively.

In addition to the Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine skins, the packs feature Green Grass and Portable Rescue back accessories, Squad Hunting Wolf and Raccoon City styles, and the Survival loading screen.

Image: Disclosure/EpicGames

There is also the Hot Plate and Electric Bat pickaxe for 800 V-Bucks, and the Passeio na Rain gesture for 300 V-Bucks. The Fortnite Nightmares 2021 event runs through November 2nd.

