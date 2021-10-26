Restaurant employee fired for stepping on ingredients and putting them on toilet rim in US | World

A US restaurant chain fired an employee who recorded videos of himself stepping on ingredients and putting food on the rim of a toilet. The videos received attention in online forums. The name of the discussion thread was “Employee walks on food to get famous”.

According to an October 15 report in “Newsweek” magazine, after discussion in online forums it was discovered that there were accounts on different social networks where the man was showing these videos.

There are videos of the man throwing ingredients on the restaurant floor, too. In all these images, he is alone. He claims in the videos that he wanted to be famous and didn’t know what to do.

According to information from one of these social networks, he was from the city of Providence, in the state of Rhode Island.

He told the magazine that he had been in this job for less than a month. He classified his actions at the restaurant as controversial, and claimed that he made them inspired by other controversial things he claims to have seen on the internet.

He stated that the store owners were frustrated with his actions, and that he has been struggling for years to find a purpose in life.. The man also said that he always liked the company he worked for as a client and also as an employee.

After the videos started to be discussed, he recorded another one, in which he suggested that the ingredients he put in the toilet or the ones he stepped on were never made to the customers.

In a statement, the franchisor stated that the owners of that point fired the employee and the network considers that food hygiene is something extremely serious.