Rico Melquiades threatens to frame Rodrigo Carelli

The pedestrians were in harmony enjoying a pizza night on Monday (25), when they started talking about Rodrigo Carelli, director of The Farm 13, and the production of the program.

Solange Gomes played with Rich Melquiades who made everyone laugh with his jokes about his own elimination. “Send a message to Carelli”, asked the muse of Gugu’s bathtub. “I’m going to put a little knife in his neck”, said the comedian, starting with laughter from Valentina Francavilla.

“And if the woman says to me: ‘Look, the eliminated one leaves this way’ I’ll say: ‘Why are you looking at me? Am I the eliminated? Say it soon’”, joked the ex-On Vacation with the Ex who was interrupted by the mysterious voice that communicated to the pedestrians: “Attention, it is forbidden to talk about production”.

“Go, fight with Carelli, now”, mocked Gui Araujo. “I fought once, on the cow”, admitted the Alagoas. “That guy [da produção] got on my foot in a way you have no idea”, explained the friend of Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro.

“He used to fight so much with this crazy cow, he would look at the stuff and say: ‘You don’t have any underwear to wash on Sunday morning, do you? You bum, come wash things here.’ He cursed a lot”, explained Lary Bottino’s best friend.

