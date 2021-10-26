Rico says he would like to make Juliette’s success

In the bathroom of the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, Rico Melquiades told Valentina Francavilla that he would like to leave the reality show with a high number of followers like Juliette Freire in her victory on “BBB 21”.

Before going to sleep, the comedian did not hide from the former stage assistant of “Programa do Mouse” (SBT) that it would be amazing to leave “A Fazenda 2021” with the award and thousands of followers on social networks.

I wanted to be a Juliette. Imagine leaving here with 30 million (followers)?

Rico Melquiades’ mention of Juliette is in reference to the number of followers he gained in his passage through “BBB 21”. The makeup artist won the R$1.5 million prize with a total of 24 million followers on Instagram. Currently, she has 32.6 million fans on the social network.

“Wanting to play Juliette”

Hours earlier, Solange Gomes commented to Valentina that the confinement is about to end for almost two months and there is still no participant looking like a likely winner of the R$1.5 million prize.

We no longer know what pleases and what dislikes people, it becomes difficult.

In the sequence, Solange stated that she noticed that some pedestrians are copying Juliette Freire’s style in the conquest of “Big Brother Brasil 21” to try to win “A Fazenda 2021”.

Do people want to play Juliette because they know Juliette worked and studied her? I think they’re looking to do the Juliette line.”

The Farm 2021: Solange criticizes pawn posture in the game

“BBB 21” Champion Team

During a meeting of pedestrians at the fire outside the house, last night, Erasmo Viana confided that he had hired the same team as Juliette Freire to take care of his social networks and his image during the confinement:

I made an investment, I have 15 people working for me outside, 24 hours a day. I gave all my pay and even paid more for people to take care of me during those three months. I took the entire team that took care of Juliette, who made Juliette. Man, I’m paying R$ 30 thousand a month, R$ 90 thousand just for the guys to take care of me. I did a fucking job.

“And people wanting to destroy you, right,” Dayane commented. “I said: ‘Old man, since it’s going to be the opportunity of my life, I’m going to go for it.’ […] I knew it was going to be a shot in my life, so since it’s time to go, I’ll go for it,” added Erasmo.

Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana says it has hired the same team as Juliette Freire to take care of its social networks

