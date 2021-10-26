Rico says that ex-pawns don’t have a chance to be invited at the BBB

In the headquarters room of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Tiago Piquilo, Valentina Francavilla and Rico Melquiades engaged in a chat about other confinement shows such as “Big Brother Brasil” (Rede Globo) and “De Vacation with the Ex” (MTV). The comedian also lamented that Rede Globo’s program does not invite former pedestrians from the competitor’s attraction.

“Have you ever watched On Vacation, Ti?” asked Valentina. “No. I saw flashes of what people posted on the internet,” replied Tiago. “Wow, it’s really cool, but it’s another stop there,” commented the former stage assistant of “Programa do Mouse” (SBT).

The country singer, then, said he is a fan of “A Fazenda” and “BBB”, but has a preference for the RecordTV program due to the formation of the farm – in which only the targets of the farm can return as the farmer of the week.

At home, we don’t stop to watch television, but I like reality TV. Via flashes on the internet. Reality I watched is from the competition (BBB) ​​and here.

“I didn’t see the competition,” declared Valentina. “I saw little of the competition. The one that Bil went to, I watched three times only. Here I watched it every day,” explained Tiago. “Me too,” said the girl. “Because I like the profile of the countryside,” added the country singer.

Rico Melquiades went into the matter regretting that the participants of “A Fazenda” are not invited to join “Big Brother Brasil” – only ex-BBBs, like Bil Araújo in this edition, gain a chance to be featured on RecordTV.

Whoever comes here never goes there, you know? You are never invited there.

“But they’re watching, they are,” guaranteed Valentina. “But I think this can be broken. Absolutely!”, opined Tiago. “Those who come here are not invited there,” Rico lamented again.

The former stage assistant of Ratinho closed the matter by making it clear to her fellow prisoners that they were all being seen by the production of Rede Globo’s reality show.

Now they keep an eye out. I hear they talk. They talked about the covid tests. Do you think Cute [diretor de gênero de variedades da Rede Globo] can’t you see?

