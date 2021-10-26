Rio City Hall may make reinforcement against annual Covid-19; scientific committee called for planning a new campaign in 2022

RIO — The vaccination campaign against Covid-19, like the flu, will probably become annual starting in 2022, said the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, to GLOBO. At a meeting this Monday, the city’s scientific committee, which is made up of 12 experts in Public Health, recommended that the city plan for next year’s immunization task force. According to scientists, it should include the third dose of all age groups to which a booster is recommended, based on available scientific evidence.

After the meeting, Soranz informed the reporter that the 2022 campaign is already being developed, and that all groups and ages that will receive the third dose – the public currently restricted to the elderly, people with immunosuppression and health workers – are still being defined.

According to the minutes of the meeting this Monday, the committee recommended for 2022 that, “by the facts registered in other countries, due to the seasonality of Covid-19; by the studies that have shown the duration of vaccine protection; and evaluating the availability of the vaccine, a booster dose should be staggered by age group in the recommended age groups, observing the available scientific evidence”.

Also according to experts, “vaccination in age groups not yet vaccinated should be a priority, observing the recommendations of regulatory agencies and scientific evidence related to safety and efficacy.”

At the meeting, the committee also endorsed its initial opinion that the mandatory use of masks in the city should be waived when coverage of the population with a complete vaccination schedule reaches 65%, which happened this Tuesday morning. The decree that makes the use of the item more flexible, however, should only be published on Wednesday, after the vote in the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj) on a proposal that amends a state law that establishes the mandatory nature of facial protection.

The specialists also recommended, among other things, that Colégio Pedro II review its schedule for returning to face-to-face classes, which is not yet expected to happen, and that the Municipality of Rio request the Ministry of Health to “maintain all installed capacity made for assistance to Covid-19, including human, financial and material resources”.

The committee suggests a particular look at the University Hospital of UFRJ, which is an “essential reference to the city” and has, however, a forecast for the expiration of the extraordinary credit granted by the federal government on December 31, 2021. situation “must be politically addressed, involving the National Council of State Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) in order to extend this assistance until at least after the carnival in the city of Rio de Janeiro ”.