Rio reaches 64% of Cariocas fully vaccinated against Covid | Rio de Janeiro

Rio arrived this Monday (25th) at the mark of 64.4% of the population fully vaccinated against Covid . It means that the municipality is closer to abolish the use of masks in open and uncrowded places – the city’s forecast for this to happen is to reach 65% of the vaccination coverage.

In any case, a state law from June is still in force that maintains the mandatory use of the protection item in Rio de Janeiro. Legally, according to the Municipal Health Department informed, “the most restrictive measure is always valid”.

On the issue, the Health of Rio added that it is “aligned” with the State Department of Health (SES). The solution to the impasse should occur this Tuesday (26), when a project will be voted on in the Legislative Assembly (Alerj) to ease the restrictive measures in RJ.

If approved, the project will allow Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) to issue a decree for the state to give municipalities autonomy to define their own rules on the use of masks. Castro can sanction or veto the proposal, written by the president of Alerj, André Ceciliano (PT).

Ceciliano’s text made it to Alerj’s agenda last week, but received six amendments and, therefore, was withdrawn from the vote.

Last Thursday (21), during a meeting with businessmen, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) said that he hopes to abolish masks anywhere around November 15th.

“We follow science. In our scientific committee, we have two ex-ministers of Health, I have members of various institutions, such as Fiocruz. If it had depended on certain sectors, the beach would have closed. The whole world established the opening from vaccination. We have objective criteria,” said Paes.

The strictest rule applies

As informed by SMS, in case of divergence between municipal and state laws that deal with measures against Covid, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) defined that the more restrictive rule applies. This is also the analysis of SES, as stated by the secretary of the folder, Alexandre Chieppe.

“The big issue in relation to the municipal decree is that today there is a state law that prevents the use of masks from being more flexible. So, as long as the law is in force or not modified, it is not possible to modify this through a decree”, said Chippe.

The release of the use of masks is another step in the plan to make measures more flexible in Rio.

On the 14th, the city stopped demanding, for test events, the carrying out of tests for those who have already completed the vaccination schedule against Covid.

Before, the person had to prove to be up to date with the vaccination and still present a negative test for the coronavirus performed in the last 48 hours.

Last Monday (18), Paes allowed 100% capacity in theaters, cinemas, shopping centers and events, but kept the ban on nightclubs.

Total capacity released

shopping malls

shopping centers and shopping arcades

museum

library

movie theater

theater

party house

game room

circus

children Recreation

amusement, theme and water park

skating rink

training

tourist visits

aquariums

zoo

show and concert halls

drive-in

fairs and congresses

exhibitions

any authorized events.

Experts recommend maintaining care

Although the use of masks is close to being more flexible, specialists point out that care must be taken, as Covid is a “treacherous” disease.

“The mayor and city hall have a fundamental role in guiding and convincing people to wear a mask. Communication in this direction is very important, because many people are not using it, even though it is mandatory,” said Carlos Machado, coordinator of the Covid Observatory -19 from Fiocruz.

Machado pointed out that, if people understand that it is no longer necessary to use the item, “certainly we will have people not using it, even in places of great agglomeration”.

“We’re close to reaching the end, but we’re not there. We can’t relax for a minute. It’s like a plane landing, or like the end of a football match. You can’t relax until the last minute,” warned the researcher.

Researcher Margareth Dalcomo, also from Fiocruz, stated that “to have peace of mind” it would be necessary to have “at least 80% of the population perfectly immunized”, apart from the number of hospitalized people and deaths from the disease close to zero.

“That’s when we would consider the epidemic, from an epidemiological point of view, controlled. (…) I consider this discussion a loss of energy, I don’t think it is relevant. It is relevant for people to know that the mask is the greatest protection, a mechanical barrier against contamination,” he explained.

The infectologist Roberto Medronho, from UFRJ, agrees.