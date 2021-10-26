Robert Pattinson’s Batman Gets New Voiced Trailer

The dubbed version of the new trailer for The Batman has been released. Wendel Bezerra returns as the voice of Robert Pattinson.

The voice actor is known for giving voice to characters like Goku, from Dragon Ball, and Bob Esponja in Brazil. He has voiced actor Robert Pattinson in several productions since Twilight.

Check out the dubbed version of the new trailer for The Batman below.

More about The Batman

The Batman is an upcoming action thriller based on the DC Comics comic book. Produced by DC Filmes and 6th & Idaho, and scheduled for distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures, is a reboot of the Batman franchise and takes place on Earth-2, with no connection to the DCEU.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig, and stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, opposite Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

Set in his second year of fighting crime, the film shows Batman discovering the roots of corruption in Gotham City while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.

The Batman premieres on March 4, 2022.