Roberto Justus’ wife opens the game about relationship and truths come out

After exposing after all the rumors involving the relationship of Ana Paula Siebert and Roberto Justus, the presenter’s wife decided to speak in her Instagram stories this Monday morning.

For those who don’t know, an Instagram page called Galo Intruso, famous for exposing the controversy of the famous, claimed that Roberto Justus demanded that his wife wake up ready and wearing makeup. Ana Paula went public to deny the information. Her account was published on the page Segue a Cami, which explained the matter in detail.

“Ana Paula came in the stories to deny the rumor, pointing out that whoever invented this should be ashamed to publish something so crude (back 47 posts). At the time, some followers told me that Justus had already given an interview saying that he liked to see his ex, @ticipinheiro, just tidied up”.

Understand the controversy involving Roberto Justus

According to the gossip page “Intruder Rooster”, Roberto Justus, ex of Ticiane Pinheiro, supposedly makes some demands on his wife, Ana Paula Siebert. According to the page, the presenter demands that the woman always wake up dressed and with makeup already done.

In addition, the page also pointed out about Robertos Justus’ sexuality and stated that the presenter is “Gilete”. For those who don’t know, this term is used for someone who enjoys both female and male. Justus went public to deny the information.

“Ana Paula Siebert has to wake up before Roberto Jesus, brush her teeth and put on makeup. Even though it’s a very light make-up, he doesn’t want to wake up next to an ugly woman. They also say that he is Gilette, that was exactly the word the person used, Gilette”, said the page.

