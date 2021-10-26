Rooster’s goal with new management is ‘to be a protagonist forever’, says director

The good phase experienced by Atlético’s men’s professional team on the field this season has the management carried out at the club as the main motivator. The work done, mainly, with the investment of the so-called group of 4Rs, business fans who help Galo financially, placed Alvinegro at one of the best levels in history and this planning is not temporary.

In an exclusive interview to the Super.FC program on Super 91.7 FM radio, football executive director Rodrigo Caetano spoke about the new phase experienced by Galo, the expectation of titles, the importance of the fans, among other issues. Caetano was asked about the speed that Atlético has been growing on the national scene and replied that he believes this growth is faster than planned.

“Given the experience I have lived over these almost 19 years as an executive and thirteen more as a professional athlete, there is no doubt that things are happening at a speed much higher than planned”, said the director.

Although it is a fast growth, the club works very carefully not to get lost along the way and Caetano recalled the work of years done in other great Brazilian clubs such as Flamengo and Palmeiras.

“Both the works, mainly from Flamengo, practically took seven years to win great titles. There were investments, reduction of expenses, increase in revenue, a series of actions that made Flamengo a benchmark. The same case with Palmeiras. Especially from 2015, when it really started to make investments, to improve its physical structure, the base. Today, Galo, mainly, with the participation of the 4Rs and under the management of President Sérgio Coelho and José Murilo Procópio, is all very recent”, said the football director.

The rapid development reflected on the field should give Rooster the long-awaited title of the Brazilian Championship, after 50 years of waiting. In addition to the Brasileirão, Atlético are also very close to the final of the Copa do Brasil. Titles are important to the club, but the director also sees long-term work being done.

“Obviously, looking into the future, if we can win an important title this year, we are in the dispute for two, there is much more peace of mind to carry out other actions in the coming years so that this is not sporadic. Don’t be punctual. Really be a protagonist here forever. Seeing these two clubs mentioned, they structured themselves so that they could compete at the highest level in all disputes. That’s what we expect from Galo too”, said Rodrigo Caetano to Radio Super.

