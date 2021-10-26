Round 6 actor may have revealed that a character is alive

Contains spoilers

Actor Wi Ha-joon has hinted that the character Jun-ho could return in a possible second season of Netflix’s Round 6 (Squid Game).

In an interview with Deadline, the actor said: “I’m dying to know what happened to him.”

He explained: “I want him to come back alive, find his brother and ask him a lot of questions. As a brother, I would ask him sincerely as a detective, I want to explore the general secrets behind the game as well.”

The actor shared: “I really hope to see Jun-ho come back alive and explore all these issues, I hope to see a more loving side to their relationship too.”

More about Round 6

In Round 6 (Squid Game), 456 people are invited to participate in a mysterious survival competition called just the Squid Game.

Participants compete in a series of traditional children’s games – but with deadly twists – and put their lives at risk in pursuit of the 45.6 billion Wons (South Korea’s currency) prize.

The value amounts to approximately 40 million dollars.

Only one of the 465 participants wins the jackpot. In this scenario marked by betrayal, ambition and many dangers, all competitors do everything to secure the prize.

After all, the Squid Game only invites people who really need money, which brings a greater level of desperation to the competition.

Round 6 (Squid Game) is available on Netflix.