RS is experiencing the first signs of the transition from an epidemic to an endemic one, says specialist

More than 20 months after the beginning of a global health crisis caused by the coronavirus, Rio Grande do Sul foresees the first signs of a process of transition from an epidemic to an endemic one. With almost 60% of the population fully vaccinated, one of the best performers in the country, large outbreaks and collapse of the hospital network are likely to be further removed. The statements were made by virologist Fernando Spilki, coordinator of the Corona-Ômica Network, an initiative of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI) which investigates which strains circulate in the country.

“We are entering a phase where we are beginning to see the first signs of a process of endemization. We are not free from the generation of new outbreaks, but we see that the number of individuals hospitalized in ICUs reaches many more people without a complete vaccination schedule or older adults above 80 years old, who have not yet had the opportunity to do the booster dose,” explained Spilki. According to the expert, if the endemic scenario is confirmed, new outbreaks should occur in small proportions and be concentrated in nursing homes, hospitals and places with agglomerations.

Endemic disease is characterized by the recurrent occurrence of a disease in a certain region, but without a significant increase in the number of cases. In other words, the population lives with it. An example of an endemic character in Brazil is dengue, which occurs during the summer in certain regions.

“The only way to eradicate an endemic disease is a very strong advance in vaccination, reaching the maximum number of people with two doses of the immunizing agent,” he pointed out. Another obstacle facing Brazil, as well as in several countries, is the lack of authorization of vaccines against Covid for children under 12 years of age. While this group is not included in the National Immunization Program (PNI), the virologist defends the maintenance of sanitary protocols such as the use of masks, occupation limits in closed spaces and vaccination passport for participation in events.

The specialist dismisses the possibility of new spikes in contagion and deaths driven by variants, as occurs today in England. The country last week reached the highest levels of contagion since January when it was in “lockdown” to contain the spread of the virus. “We bet that there won’t be new outbreaks of great proportions. Even because of the impact that the Gamma variant generated, we don’t imagine seeing that movie again. I know that in other countries in Europe we are seeing this happening. Today, most of them are not here. managing to advance in the number of vaccinated, as in Russia, or are suffering with the levels of flexibility and not wearing a mask, as is the case in England,” he justified.

Impact of Delta variant on RS surprised experts

While the Delta variant, first recorded in India, caused an explosion of new cases in the UK, England and Russia, for example, Latin America was preparing for a worrying scenario. However, five months after the strain began to circulate in Brazil, the effects on the pandemic indicators positively surprised experts. What made the country an exception is a meeting of care and ailments: sanitary protocols, the circulation of the Gamma variant and the delay in vaccination in the country.

For the professor of Infectology at the Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre (UFCSPA) and coordinator of the Molecular Biology Laboratory at Santa Casa de Porto Alegre, one of the main diagnostic centers for Covid-19 in Rio Grande do Sul, Alessandro Comaru Pasqualotto , there was a misreading of the real meaning of the variants in the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s not that the variants transmit more, but they were detected in times and places in the world where there was more transmission because there was more agglomeration. So, they were the reflection, the consequence, and not the cause,” he said.

To maintain this “shield” against the emergence of new strains, the bet is mass vaccination. “Our great defense against the worsening of the epidemic is vaccination. Now, how much vaccination is sufficient to protect against possible advances in the epidemic arising from agglomerations is difficult to measure. But what seems clear is that it has worked.”

For virologist Fernando Spilki, two other factors also defined the scenario facing Delta. One of them was the presence of the Gama variant in the first half of the year, which had an aggressive behavior in several Brazilian states. “Gama may have had an influence. Today we are evaluating the response in people who had this strain. We researched in the following sense: people who were very exposed and who ended up getting the Gamma variant may have had a response that protected them at the time that Delta was circulating”.

The delay in immunization may also have created a favorable scenario to avoid a worsening in the indicators. Spilki explains that in the period of Delta’s arrival, the State was engaged in the massive application of doses, making part of the population, at that moment, a good “window” of protection. In May, when the first cases of contagion by the Indian variant were registered in Rio Grande do Sul, vaccination coverage corresponded to 30% of the population, half of the current indicator. The expert, however, sees no scientific basis to justify greater effectiveness of a specific vaccine against the variant.





