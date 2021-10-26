RS opens Selection Process for doctors

Unimed – Cooperative of Health Services of Vales do Taquari and Rio Pardo Ltda, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, made public the opening of registrations for the Public Selection Process that will be carried out under the coordination of Fundação Universidade Empresa de Tecnologia and Science (Fundatec) and intended to fill vacancies for cooperative doctors.

Below, you will find the list of positions for the Selection Process, the number of vacancies available and, respectively, the location in each of them:

Opportunities vacancies Schooling Anesthesiology 1 Arroyo do Meio Anesthesiology 1 Charmed Anesthesiology two flagstone Anesthesiology 1 Jacuí Region Anesthesiology 5 Santa Cruz do Sul Anesthesiology 1 Taquari Anesthesiology two Teutônia Anesthesiology 1 Star Pediatric cardiology (qualification in fetal ultrasound) 1 Star Pediatric cardiology (qualification in fetal ultrasound) 1 flagstone Pediatric cardiology (qualification in fetal ultrasound) 1 Santa Cruz do Sul General surgery 1 flagstone General surgery 1 Taquari General surgery 1 Jacuí Region General surgery 1 Santa Cruz do Sul Medical clinic 1 Arroyo do Meio Medical clinic 1 fat tapir Medical clinic 1 good southern retreat Medical clinic 1 mucus Medical clinic 1 Jacuí Region Medical clinic 1 Rio Pardo Medical clinic 1 Santa Cruz do Sul Medical clinic 1 Venancio Aires Medical clinic 1 Ilopolis Medical clinic 1 little tree Neurosurgery 1 Santa Cruz do Sul pediatric neurology 1 flagstone pediatric neurology 1 Santa Cruz do Sul Orthopedics and Traumatology 1 flagstone Orthopedics and Traumatology 1 Jacuí Region Pediatrics 1 Star Pediatrics two Charmed Pediatrics 1 flagstone Pediatrics 1 Santa Cruz do Sul Pediatrics 1 Venancio Aires Psychiatry 1 Star Psychiatry 1 Charmed Psychiatry 1 flagstone Psychiatry two Santa Cruz do Sul Psychiatry 1 Teutônia Rheumatology 1 flagstone Rheumatology 1 Santa Cruz do Sul Urology 1 Teutônia

Procedures to participate

To enroll, the candidate must send the mandatory documents for approval of enrollment, from October 15th to November 9th, 2021 and will be carried out exclusively through the Fundatec website.

Registration will be confirmed upon payment of a fee of R$ 870.00.

An objective test of each specialty will also be held, scheduled for December 12, 2021, and the candidate will have three and a half hours to take it.

Source: Unimed