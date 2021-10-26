RS opens Selection Process for doctors

Unimed – Cooperative of Health Services of Vales do Taquari and Rio Pardo Ltda, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, made public the opening of registrations for the Public Selection Process that will be carried out under the coordination of Fundação Universidade Empresa de Tecnologia and Science (Fundatec) and intended to fill vacancies for cooperative doctors.
Below, you will find the list of positions for the Selection Process, the number of vacancies available and, respectively, the location in each of them:
Opportunities
vacancies
Schooling
Anesthesiology
1
Arroyo do Meio
Anesthesiology
1
Charmed
Anesthesiology
two
flagstone
Anesthesiology
1
Jacuí Region
Anesthesiology
5
Santa Cruz do Sul
Anesthesiology
1
Taquari
Anesthesiology
two
Teutônia
Anesthesiology
1
Star
Pediatric cardiology (qualification in fetal ultrasound)
1
Star
Pediatric cardiology (qualification in fetal ultrasound)
1
flagstone
Pediatric cardiology (qualification in fetal ultrasound)
1
Santa Cruz do Sul
General surgery
1
flagstone
General surgery
1
Taquari
General surgery
1
Jacuí Region
General surgery
1
Santa Cruz do Sul
Medical clinic
1
Arroyo do Meio
Medical clinic
1
fat tapir
Medical clinic
1
good southern retreat
Medical clinic
1
mucus
Medical clinic
1
Jacuí Region
Medical clinic
1
Rio Pardo
Medical clinic
1
Santa Cruz do Sul
Medical clinic
1
Venancio Aires
Medical clinic
1
Ilopolis
Medical clinic
1
little tree
Neurosurgery
1
Santa Cruz do Sul
pediatric neurology
1
flagstone
pediatric neurology
1
Santa Cruz do Sul
Orthopedics and Traumatology
1
flagstone
Orthopedics and Traumatology
1
Jacuí Region
Pediatrics
1
Star
Pediatrics
two
Charmed
Pediatrics
1
flagstone
Pediatrics
1
Santa Cruz do Sul
Pediatrics
1
Venancio Aires
Psychiatry
1
Star
Psychiatry
1
Charmed
Psychiatry
1
flagstone
Psychiatry
two
Santa Cruz do Sul
Psychiatry
1
Teutônia
Rheumatology
1
flagstone
Rheumatology
1
Santa Cruz do Sul
Urology
1
Teutônia
Procedures to participate
To enroll, the candidate must send the mandatory documents for approval of enrollment, from October 15th to November 9th, 2021 and will be carried out exclusively through the Fundatec website.
Registration will be confirmed upon payment of a fee of R$ 870.00.
An objective test of each specialty will also be held, scheduled for December 12, 2021, and the candidate will have three and a half hours to take it.
Remember that opportunities can be filled or changed at any time without notice, so don’t waste your time!
Good luck!
Source: Unimed