RS opens Selection Process for doctors

Unimed - RS opens the Selection Process for doctors

Unimed – Cooperative of Health Services of Vales do Taquari and Rio Pardo Ltda, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, made public the opening of registrations for the Public Selection Process that will be carried out under the coordination of Fundação Universidade Empresa de Tecnologia and Science (Fundatec) and intended to fill vacancies for cooperative doctors.

Below, you will find the list of positions for the Selection Process, the number of vacancies available and, respectively, the location in each of them:

Opportunities

vacancies

Schooling

Anesthesiology

1

Arroyo do Meio

Anesthesiology

1

Charmed

Anesthesiology

two

flagstone

Anesthesiology

1

Jacuí Region

Anesthesiology

5

Santa Cruz do Sul

Anesthesiology

1

Taquari

Anesthesiology

two

Teutônia

Anesthesiology

1

Star

Pediatric cardiology (qualification in fetal ultrasound)

1

Star

Pediatric cardiology (qualification in fetal ultrasound)

1

flagstone

Pediatric cardiology (qualification in fetal ultrasound)

1

Santa Cruz do Sul

General surgery

1

flagstone

General surgery

1

Taquari

General surgery

1

Jacuí Region

General surgery

1

Santa Cruz do Sul

Medical clinic

1

Arroyo do Meio

Medical clinic

1

fat tapir

Medical clinic

1

good southern retreat

Medical clinic

1

mucus

Medical clinic

1

Jacuí Region

Medical clinic

1

Rio Pardo

Medical clinic

1

Santa Cruz do Sul

Medical clinic

1

Venancio Aires

Medical clinic

1

Ilopolis

Medical clinic

1

little tree

Neurosurgery

1

Santa Cruz do Sul

pediatric neurology

1

flagstone

pediatric neurology

1

Santa Cruz do Sul

Orthopedics and Traumatology

1

flagstone

Orthopedics and Traumatology

1

Jacuí Region

Pediatrics

1

Star

Pediatrics

two

Charmed

Pediatrics

1

flagstone

Pediatrics

1

Santa Cruz do Sul

Pediatrics

1

Venancio Aires

Psychiatry

1

Star

Psychiatry

1

Charmed

Psychiatry

1

flagstone

Psychiatry

two

Santa Cruz do Sul

Psychiatry

1

Teutônia

Rheumatology

1

flagstone

Rheumatology

1

Santa Cruz do Sul

Urology

1

Teutônia

Procedures to participate

To enroll, the candidate must send the mandatory documents for approval of enrollment, from October 15th to November 9th, 2021 and will be carried out exclusively through the Fundatec website.

Registration will be confirmed upon payment of a fee of R$ 870.00.

An objective test of each specialty will also be held, scheduled for December 12, 2021, and the candidate will have three and a half hours to take it.

Remember that opportunities can be filled or changed at any time without notice, so don’t waste your time!

Good luck!

Source: Unimed