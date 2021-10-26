Rueda goes to CT and meets with Carille and Santos cast leaders

President Andres Rueda went to CT Rei Pelé this Monday and had meetings with coach Fábio Carille, cast leaders and members of the medical department of Santos.

Rueda is not contemplating firing Carille before the match against Fluminense on the fourth, in Vila Belmiro, in a game postponed from the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. There will be a reassessment in case of another trip.

The president was in CT before the afternoon training to provide support, but also to demand a victory on Wednesday. The defeat to América-MG last Saturday put Peixe in the relegation zone.

Another concern was talking to the medical department to find out the recovery period for some athletes such as Kaiky and Gabriel Pirani. The delay for the return of players bothers the board. Not to mention the fact of a new muscle problem, this time from Camacho, in the right thigh.

Changes in sight

While giving Carille more time even with a victory in nine games, the Management Committee is evaluating the resignation of members of the football department: executive André Mazzuco and manager Jorge Andrade are the main targets.

There are those who defend the arrival of a “ball professional identified with the club”. The board is studying options on the market and may make changes in the next few hours.

The CG met Saturday, Sunday and returns to talk this Monday night.