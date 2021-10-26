Rueda meets Santos cast leaders to hear about problems | saints

Santos president Andres Rueda spent Monday at CT Rei Pelé to find solutions to the crisis experienced by the club.

It is common for Rueda to talk to coach Fábio Carille by phone daily, but this Monday the president went to CT Rei Pelé to talk, too, with the leaders of the cast.

Andres Rueda met alone with goalkeeper João Paulo, left-back Felipe Jonatan, midfielder Carlos Sánchez and forward Marinho. The purpose of the conversation was to understand what the squad sees as the biggest problem at Santos’ current moment.

With the results of the weekend round, Peixe entered the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by Fábio Carille has 29 points and is in 17th place on the leaderboard.

The board is also not satisfied with the work of the head of the football department, currently headed by manager Jorge Andrade and executive André Mazzuco. There may be changes in the coming days.

The work of technician Fábio Carille is also discussed by the direction. Under the coach’s command, Santos has nine games: four draws, four defeats and only one victory.

There are, in the Management Committee, those who defend that it is necessary to change something at the moment to avoid Santos’ first relegation. There are still 11 games for Peixe in the Brazilian Championship.

The team enters the field again on Wednesday, at 7 pm, in Vila Belmiro, to face Fluminense in a late round of Brasileirão.