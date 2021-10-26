Russia and Ukraine record daily Covid-19 deaths records

Russia reported this Tuesday (26), 1,106 deaths by Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, amid a surge in new cases that prompted authorities to re-impose partial blockade measures .

Daily deaths in the country have broken records in six of the last eight days. The state task force against Covid-19 also reported 36,446 new infections, compared with 37,930 the day before.

The country will shut down workplaces across the country in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reinstate a partial blockade from Thursday (28), with only essential stores like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

Authorities attributed the rise in deaths and infections to low vaccination rates. As an incentive, President Vladimir Putin has ordered vaccinated people to take two paid days off.

Ukraine also has a record for deaths

Neighboring Russia, Ukraine has registered a daily record of 734 deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday (26).

The previous mark of 614 deaths was October 22nd.

Ministry data showed that 19,120 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. Ukraine has a total of 2.8 million cases of coronaviruses and 64,936 deaths.