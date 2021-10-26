Russia sets new record for covid-19 cases, while Central Europe imposes new restrictions – International

MOSCOW – A Russia reported its highest case count Covid-19 in a day since the start of the pandemic, this Monday, 25, when some regions imposed a closure of workplaces to fight a new outbreak of infections and deaths. The acceleration of the pandemic in the region has led some countries to central Europe to impose new restrictions.

Russian authorities reported 37,930 new covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, a record, as well as 1,069 virus-related deaths, six fewer than the record 1,075 set on Saturday.

Given the worsening rates of infection and death by coronaviruses and frustrated by the slow adoption of the vaccine Sputnik V Russia by its own population, authorities are introducing tougher measures this week to try to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Skepticism about vaccination is high across the country. central Europe and Eastern and as a result, the region became an access point.

At Asia, the Red Cross asked for urgent help to Papua New Guinea and the last outbreak of China forced the capital Beijing to postpone its annual marathon and intensify other means of transport, less than four months before hosting the Winter Olympic games.

Authorities around the world have sounded the alarm at the outbreak of infections, with governments in regions where vaccine consumption has been low forced to tighten restrictions in an attempt to stop the virus that is out of control.

Stricter restrictions came into effect on the Romania and on Czech republic this monday while at Slovakia stricter rules have been expanded to more regions. At Bulgaria, the police will start imposing fines on people who break the restrictions from Monday.

In Romania, where a government official on Saturday lamented a “disaster situation”, the government reintroduced the nightly curfew and made the health card mandatory for entry into most public places, while school children were sent from vacation for two weeks.

“The restrictions seem to be working, there are fewer people on the streets,” said Gheorghe Ion, a taxi driver from Bucharest. “I’ve been waiting here for an hour without an order.”

The health minister of Poland warned that the government would need to consider tighter restrictions if cases continued to increase, but emphasized that it was not planning a closure.

While experts said the lack of trust in public institutions caused by decades of Communist rule had fueled vaccine skepticism in the region, there were signs that more people were responding to fears about the wave with a coup.

In Romania, authorities said vaccination increased last week, while in the Czech Republic the daily number of doses administered was the highest since the end of August.

the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, declared last week that there would be a paid holiday in the country between October 30 and November 7, but said that each region could extend this period or start it earlier, depending on the epidemiological situation.

Six regions, including Samara and Perm, east of Moscow, started their holiday on Monday, reported the TASS news agency. As of Thursday, Moscow will introduce its strictest closure measures since June 2020, with only essential stores, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, remaining open.

The measures are not popular with some Moscow residents, who question whether the disturbance is justified.

“I’m very skeptical about the closure because it hurts companies in the first place,” said a man who gave his name as Viktor as he walked in front of the Bolshoi Theater, wearing a protective mask. “I’m an athlete and gyms are closing. For people who live and breathe sport, it’s very bad.”

Moscow’s schools are also closed, and unvaccinated people over 60 in the capital have been ordered to close for four months from Monday.

Authorities in Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, said covid-19 restrictions would not be lifted until at least 80% of its population had been vaccinated, the RIA news agency reported. Across the country, only about a third of the population has been vaccinated.

Putin ordered a series of measures including increased testing, stricter monitoring of mask-wearing and social distancing, and an acceleration of the vaccination campaign, with officials receiving two paid days of leave as a reward for being vaccinated.

urgent efforts

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has warned of the potential for large numbers of deaths in Papua New Guinea unless international action is taken to help the island nation’s struggling health service. read more

Less than 1% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to information from the Our World in Data, with the Red Cross blaming misinformation, public apprehension and logistical challenges for the situation.

“Urgent efforts and more health care support are needed to prevent a massive loss of life in the coming days and weeks,” said Uvenama Rova, secretary general of the PNG Red Cross.

Chinese health officials warned on Sunday that their latest cluster, caused by the delta bypass and involving many carriers that recently traveled through some provinces, was increasingly likely to expand further.

Beijing has banned people from other cities where there are case records, and has banned the operation of indoor spaces, such as some chess houses and card games, even in infection-free districts. While the number of cases in the capital is far fewer than in many places outside China, authorities have adopted a zero-tolerance strategy.

THE New Zealand saw its second highest daily count of covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, with 109 new locally acquired coronavirus cases reported on Monday, most of them in its largest city, Auckland.

Once praised for its success in eradicating the virus, New Zealand has been struggling with an outbreak of the Auckland-centric delta variant, despite the city having been under a severe blockade for more than two months.

In Western Europe, cases were also on the rise, despite higher rates of vaccine application than in the east of the continent.

Infections in Netherlands they have been increasing for a month and reached their highest level since July on Sunday, after many measures of social distancing were abandoned in late September.

The Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Ruth, is expected to update coronavirus policies by Nov. 5, but pressure is building to get a faster response to recent numbers. / REUTERS