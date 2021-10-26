“Rust” crew members used guns in play before the director’s death

Film crew members on the set of “Rust” used live ammunition guns in a prank called “plinking” hours before Halyna Hutchins was killed, The Wrap founder and CEO Sharon Waxman told journalist Don Lemon, gives CNN, on Monday (25) evening, citing information from an individual with knowledge of the case.

One of the weapons used was later handed over to actor Alec Baldwin, who fired the shot that killed 42-year-old Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, reported The Wrap.

“There’s this game that team members sometimes play, called ‘plinking,’ where they go out into rural areas and shoot beer cans. This is done with live ammunition. We learned this happened the morning of the day Halyna Hutchins was killed,” Waxman said.

Waxman told CNN that “plinking” is common when there is downtime during filming.

THE CNN was unable to confirm The Wrap’s information.

When asked by The Wrap to comment on this report, the producers of “Rust” reaffirmed the previous statement sent to the media, including CNN:

“The safety of our cast and crew is a top priority for Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company. Although we have not been made aware of any official safety complaints regarding weapons or on-set adornment, we will conduct an internal review of our procedures while production is at a standstill. We will continue to cooperate with Santa Fe authorities in the investigation and provide mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time.”

The incident took place at Rancho Bonanza Creek in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday.

Souza, who was injured in the shoulder, told investigators that the scenographic weapon went off while Baldwin was practicing his weapon’s looting, according to a sworn statement for a search warrant.

Souza spoke with investigators on Friday, according to a Sunday release of testimony given to the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office.

Souza told them that Baldwin was “sitting on a bench in a church building and was engaging in cross-drawing,” the affidavit says. A cross serve is when a shooter pulls a gun from a holster on the opposite side of the body from the toss hand.

Souza was looking over Hutchins’ shoulder “when he heard what sounded like a whip and then a loud crack,” according to the affidavit.

Souza also confirmed to an investigator that he heard the term “cold gun” on set, meaning the firearm should be empty.

According to the warrant, Souza said that three people had manipulated the firearms for scenes – they were checked by the gunsmith and first assistant director and then handed over to the actor who used them.

The investigator said Souza did not know if anyone on the film set had checked whether they had live ammunition in the weapons before or after the scenes were filmed.

“The only thing checked are firearms to prevent live ammunition from being in them. Joel (Souza) stated that there should never be real ammunition near or around the scene,” the affidavit said.

Souza’s representatives did not return requests for comments from the CNN.

No charges were filed. The Santa Fe county sheriff’s office says it will discuss the case later at a press conference on Wednesday.

Previous incidents reported on set

There were at least two accidental firearms fired on the set of “Rust” in the days leading up to the fatal shooting, according to several news reports.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 16, when crew members accidentally fired two shots after being told the gun was “cold,” the Los Angeles Times reported, citing two crew members who witnessed the incident.

It was not known if the shots were made with live ammunition. No one stayed in the incident, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The shipping company that prepared the scenographic weapon used by Baldwin on Thursday was identified in search warrant documents as Hannah Gutierrez. She had recently just finished working on her first project as the gun manager, she said in a podcast interview in September.

“I was very nervous at first,” Gutierrez said about working as the lead guard on the set for the movie “The Old Way,” starring Nicolas Cage.

“I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure if I was ready, but I just kept doing it like everything was flowing really well,” she said in an interview on the “Voices of the West” podcast, which is dedicated to the Wild West.

Her job as a guard ranges from teaching actors to wear a gun belt to aiming and shooting, she said.

(This article has been translated. Read the original in English)