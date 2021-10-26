Salvador follows with ‘Arratão da 2ª Dose’ of the Covid-19 vaccine this Tuesday | Bahia

The city of Salvador follows this Tuesday (26) with the “Arrastão da 2ª Dose”. The action is for the entire population over 18 to be fully immunized against Covid-19 in the coming days, in the capital of Bahia.

Last Saturday, Mayor Bruno Reis said that Salvador had 170,000 people who had not yet returned to their posts to take the second dose. On Monday, the city of Salvador applied almost 24 thousand second doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 (until 8:30 pm).

The 2nd Dose Trawl will be staggered, according to the date scheduled for each immunizing agent. There will be no vaccination for other audiences.

Check the organization of audiences by date of return and immunization:

CoronaVac with the date indicated on the card until 10/28/2021;

Oxford with date indicated on card until 11/19/2021;

Pfizer with date indicated on card until 11/19/2021.

CoronaVac with the date indicated on the card until 10/29/2021;

Oxford with date indicated on card until 11/20/2021;

Pfizer with date indicated on card until 20/11/2021.

CoronaVac with the date indicated on the card until 10/30/2021;

Oxford with date indicated on card until 11/21/2021;

Pfizer with date indicated on card until 11/21/2021.

Check vaccination locations and schedules

Immunization points – 8 am to 4 pm

Drives: FBDC Brotas

Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Vista Alegre, FBDC Brotas, USF Plataforma, USF Pirajá, CSU Pernambués, USF San Martin III, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Curralinho and UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado.

Immunization points from 8 am to 9 pm

Drive: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Shopping Bela Vista and Unijorge (Parallel).

Fixed points: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo and Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am).

2nd dose of Coronavac – 8:00 AM TO 9:00 PM

Immunization points from 8 am to 4 pm

Fixed points: USF Pelourinho, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Itapuã, UBS Ministro Alckimin, USF Úrsula Catharino (Garcia), USF Estrada das Barreiras, UBS Castelo Branco, UBS Marechal Rondon, UBS Mário Andrea and UBS César Araújo .

Immunization points from 8 am to 9 pm

Drives: Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue)

2nd dose of Pfizer – 8AM TO 9PM

Immunization points from 8 am to 4 pm

Drive: FBDC Cabula, Catholic University (Pituaçu) and Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto)

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Yolanda Pires, USF Vila Matos, USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca, USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X, Catholic University (Pituaçu) and USF Jardim das Daisies.

Immunization points from 8 am to 9 pm

Drives: 5th Health Center, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and Arena Fonte Nova.

Fixed points: 5th Health Center and Officials Club (Dendezeiros).

