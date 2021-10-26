Samsung celebrates its 52nd anniversary with a special week of offers for various products

The South Korean manufacturer Samsung announced, this Monday (25), Samsung Week 2021, a whole week of offers to celebrate with Brazilian consumers the legacy of 52 years of innovation and technology of the brand’s electronics division. According to the company, special prices and discounts will be offered so that consumers can take advantage of the extensive portfolio of products available. Action starts on Monday (25) and runs until November 1st on the Samsung website.





THE Samsung Week 2021 includes items from multiple categories, such as smartphones, tablets, notebooks, TVs, monitors and appliances. In the official physical stores of the brand, consumers have access to exclusive smartphone offers. Samsung Week product list is available in the website since today. In the segment of smartphones, the promotion offers free gifts and special discounts.





Customers who compare online a Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 Plus 5G (in 128GB or 256GB versions), Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and the newly released Galaxy M52 5G will take the Galaxy Buds 2 phone for free, originally offered for R$899.00. In official physical stores of the brand, the offer may vary according to the availability of the gift. In addition to the bundles, several smartphone models from the Galaxy ecosystem are also on offer at Samsung Week 2021.

Tablets and notebooks

Products from the tablet and notebook areas are also part of Samsung Week’s promotions. During the period, the brand promises unmissable discounts for the purchase of selected devices. Among the tablet models are: the Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi, the Galaxy Tab A8 4G and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. In addition, they enter the promotions of the commemorative week the Galaxy Book S and Galaxy Book Go notebooks, the latter being a launch in the Brazilian market.

TVs and monitors

In the category of TV sets, the highlight is for the 55” models of the Neo QLED QN85A, QLED Q70A and Crystal TV AU9000 lines. The 50” The Frame TV with QLED technology that can be customized with frames and display works of art when turned off, also goes on sale on the 32” and 50” models. One of the launches of Samsung’s line of gamer monitors, the Odyssey G3, has a reduced price for its two versions, 24″ and 27″. The Smart Monitor, a hybrid model with a lot of connectivity and TV features recently launched in Brazil, is another item with a special discount, as well as the 24” Monitor T350, entry model for the gamer public with 75Hz and Freesync.

Home Appliances