Samsung heir convicted of illegal anesthetic use | World

The heir and vice president of Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, was convicted on Tuesday (26) of illegally using the medical anesthetic propofol in South Korea. He was also fined US$ 60,000 (about R$ 330 thousand) by the court of the central district of the capital Seoul.

Jae-yong is an executive at the South Korean giant, which is the world’s largest cellphone maker, and owner of the 238th largest fortune on the planet, according to Forbes magazine. The fine amounts to about 0.0006% of your equity, which is estimated at US$10.2 billion (R$56.6 billion).

The 53-year-old businessman, who has already been convicted in the scandal that toppled former South Korean president Park Geun-hye, was convicted this time for repeatedly taking propofol at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul for several years.

Propofol is a medical anesthetic, but it is sometimes used recreationally. An overdose of the drug was described as the cause of the death of pop star Michael Jackson in 2009.

Drug use is often seen as a minor offense in South Korea, and prosecutors initially asked for a fine of about $40,000 for the billionaire, but the judge was tough on his sentence.

“The amount injected is very high and the nature of the crime committed is not light, considering the defendant’s social responsibility,” said Judge Jang Young-chae, who is also demanded that Lee “adopt exemplary behavior that does not embarrass his children”.

Wearing a dark suit and mask, Lee remained silent as he entered the courtroom and avoided speaking to journalists. Weeks ago, at the beginning of your trial, weeks ago, he apologized “for causing so much trouble and concern because of a personal matter” but insisted that the propofol injection was “for medical purposes”.

Although the fine is a negligible amount for the businessman, the case represented an embarrassment for Samsung and Lee, plunged into legal trouble over a corruption scandal.

The billionaire has already been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for bribery and other crimes related to the corruption case that toppled former South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Lee was released on parole two months ago.

