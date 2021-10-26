Saturn’s largest moon may be doomed to wander through space or crash into the planet

Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, is moving away from its planet 100 times faster than previously established, according to a new study. The research was published in November 2020 in the magazine Nature Astronomy.

The giant moon is not alone in this behavior, other moons among the 150 known in our solar system are also slowly moving away from the orbiting planets, including our own moon. Earth’s moon moves about 1.5 inches away each year, according to NASA.

This is caused by the moon’s gravity pulling the planet, which creates a temporary bulge on the planet. This energy pushes the moon even further. Data collected during the mission Cassini-Huygens from NASA to study Saturn and some of its moons revealed that Titan’s migration rate amounts to about 4 inches a year.

Titan, which is larger than the planet Mercury, orbits Saturn at a distance of 1.2 million kilometers away. And if it’s moving away from the planet at a rapid rate each year, Titan was probably much closer to Saturn in the beginning, billions of years ago, before it migrated.

“This result brings an important new piece of the puzzle to the hotly debated question of the age of Saturn’s system and how its moons formed,” said Valery Lainey, lead author of the study and scientist at the Paris Observatory at Université Paris Sciences et Lettres, in an affirmation.

Titan is unique in our solar system. It is the only known moon with a considerable atmosphere and the only planetary body other than Earth with rivers and liquid lakes on its surface.

In 2026, NASA will send the mission dragonfly to investigate the moon, expected to arrive in 2034. The robot-sized drone from Mars will be able to fly through Titan’s thick atmosphere for about two and a half years.

