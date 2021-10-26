Saudi prince suggested killing King Abdullah to shorten his way to the throne, says former spy

NEW YORK — A former spy who worked for Saudi Arabia’s government said Sunday that the country’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, had suggested killing the late King Abdullah. The objective would be to shorten the path for his father to assume the Saudi throne.

Read: Archaeologists Find More Than 2,700-Year-Old Wine Presses in Iraq

The statement was given by Saad al-Jabri, a former Saudi Arabian intelligence official, in an interview with the American television network CBS. The suggestion would have occurred in 2014 in a conversation between bin Salman and a cousin.

At the time, according to the report, the prince considered using a “ring of poison” to kill King Abdullah. Abdullah’s reign ended in 2015, with his death at the age of 90. He was succeeded by bin Salman’s father on the throne of Saudi Arabia.

Read: Avalanche on Chimborazo volcano leaves four dead in Ecuador

In the interview, al-Jabri also said that bin Salman is a “psychopath, murderer, in the Middle East with infinite resources, who poses a threat to his people, to Americans and to the planet.”

Saad al-Jabri during an interview with the CBS television network Photo: Reproduction/TV

The Saudi government denied the charges. In a note sent to CBS, the Saudi embassy in Washington classified al-Jabri as “a discredited former government official with a long history of fabricating and creating diversions to hide the financial crimes he has committed, which amount to billions of dollars, to provide a luxury lifestyle for you and your family”.

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie’s parents are ‘extremely sad’ and rumor that they have taken the body to reserve is ‘ridiculous’, says lawyer

The former spy was fired in 2015 and fled the country two years later. He claims that in October 2018, Mohammed bin Salman sent a team to kill him in Canada. The attempt allegedly came just days after Saudi agents murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

Bin Salman has been denounced by the non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to the Attorney General’s Office in Karlsruhe, Germany, for crimes against humanity. The main one is the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudi prince was also in the news for his foray into football. Bin Salman acquired, this October, the English club Newcastle. Ahead of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a Saudi treasury fund with an estimated capital of 500 billion dollars, Salman now owns 80% of the team’s shares.