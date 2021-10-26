Scientists discover traces of ancient life in ruby ​​2.5 billion years old

Scientists at the University of Waterloo in Canada said they found traces of ancient life inside a 2.5 billion-year-old ruby.

The gemstone sample, found in Greenland, where the oldest known ruby ​​deposits are found, contained graphite – a mineral made of pure carbon. The chemical marks on the carbon suggested it was a residue of old life.

“The graphite inside this ruby ​​is really unique. It’s the first time we’ve seen evidence of ancient life in ruby ​​rocks,” said Chris Yakymchuk, a professor of earth and environmental science at the institution.

Graphite is found in rocks more than 2.5 billion years old, a time on Earth when oxygen was lacking in the atmosphere and unicellular life existed only in microorganisms and algae.

To determine whether the carbon was of biological origin, the researchers analyzed its chemistry – specifically the composition of isotopes in atoms.

“Living matter preferably consists of lighter carbon atoms because they consume less energy to incorporate themselves into cells,” said Yakymchuk.

“Based on the increase in the amount of carbon-12 in this graphite, we concluded that the carbon atoms were once from living organisms, probably microorganisms such as cyanobacteria”, he concluded.

Scientists found the rock in Greenland while studying the geology of rubies to better understand the conditions necessary for their formation. Rubies are a red variety of the mineral corundum.

Sapphires are formed from the same substance. In rubies, chromium produces the distinct color, while traces of iron, titanium and nickel produce sapphires of different colors, including the blue hue usually associated with the gemstone.

The team also found that graphite likely changed the chemistry of surrounding rocks to create favorable conditions for the ruby ​​to grow.

“The presence of graphite also gives us more clues to determine how rubies formed in this location, something that is impossible to do directly based on the color and chemical composition of a ruby,” said Yakymchuk.

The research was published in Ore Geology Reviews last week.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)