Scientists find signs of ‘first planet outside the Milky Way’ | Science

Astronomers have found evidence of what may be the first planet to be discovered outside our galaxy.

So far, about 5,000 “exoplanets” have been identified — which lie outside our Solar System, orbiting other stars — but all of them have been located within our galaxy, the Milky Way.

the possible planet has the size of Saturn and was discovered by NASA’s Chandra X-ray telescope, the US space agency. It’s in the Messier 51 galaxy, about 28 million light years from the Milky Way.

This finding is based on so-called transits, in which the passage of a planet in front of a star blocks some of the star’s light and produces a characteristic drop in brightness that can be detected by telescopes.

This general technique has been used to find thousands of exoplanets.

Astrophysicist Rosanne Di Stefano and her colleagues looked for dips in the brightness of X-rays received from a type of object known as a bright X-ray binary.

These objects often contain a neutron star or a black hole that extracts gas from a nearby companion star. Matter near the neutron star or black hole overheats and glows at X-ray wavelengths.

Since the region that produces bright X-rays is small, a planet passing in front of it can block most or all of the rays, making traffic easier to detect.

Team members used this technique to detect the exoplanet candidate in a binary system called M51-ULS-1.

“The method we have developed and employ is the only method currently implementable for discovering planetary systems in other galaxies,” says BBC News Di Stefano, who is part of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University, USA.

“It’s a unique method, especially suited to finding planets around X-ray binaries at any distance from which we can measure a light curve.”

Future of planet hunting

this binary contains a black hole or neutron star orbiting a companion star with a mass about 20 times that of the Sun.. A neutron star is the collapsed core of what was once a massive star.

The transit lasted about three hours, during which the X-ray emission dropped to zero. Based on this and other information, astronomers estimate that the would-be planet would be roughly the size of Saturn — and would orbit the neutron star or black hole at about twice the distance Saturn is from the Sun.

Di Stefano claims that techniques that have been so successful for finding exoplanets in the Milky Way don’t work when looking at other galaxies.

In part, this is because the large distances involved reduce the amount of light reaching the telescope and also means that many objects are crammed into a small space (as viewed from Earth), making it difficult to identify individual stars.

Galaxy Messier 51 is about 28 million light-years from the Milky Way — Photo: NASA / ESA / S. BECKWITH / HHT

With X-rays, she explained, “There may only be a few dozen sources scattered across the galaxy, so we can define them. Also, some of them are so bright in X-rays that we can measure their light curves “.

“Finally, the huge X-ray emission comes from a small region that can be substantially or (as in our case) totally blocked by a passing planet.”

Researchers openly admit that more data is needed to verify this interpretation.

One challenge is that the planet candidate’s large orbit means it would not cross in front of its binary companion again for about 70 years, nullifying any attempts to make a short-term follow-up observation.

Another possible explanation that astronomers considered is that the darkening was caused by a cloud of gas and dust passing in front of the X-ray source.

However, they believe this is unlikely because the characteristics of the event do not match the properties of a gas cloud.

“We know we’re making an exciting and bold statement, so we hope other astronomers will look at it very carefully,” said study co-author Julia Berndtsson of Princeton University.

“We think we have a strong argument, and this process is how science works.”

Di Stefano said that the new generation of optical and infrared telescopes would not be able to compensate for the clustering and dimming problems, so observations at X-ray wavelengths would likely remain the main method for detecting planets in other galaxies.

However, she said that a method known as a microlensing could also hold promise for identifying planets outside our galaxy.

The study was published in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy.